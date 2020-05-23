Irish people slam photographer for snapping photos of Matt Damon at SuperValu

People have grown very protective of Matt while he's living in Dalkey

Irish people have slammed a photographer for snapping photos of Matt Damon at a local SuperValu in Dalkey.

The Hollywood actor has been living in Dalkey since early March, as he was supposed to be filming Tim Burton’s upcoming movie The Last Duel here.

Although filming on the movie was shut down, Matt decided to stay in Ireland with his family during the coronavirus pandemic – and people have grown very protective of the 49-year-old.

Last night, photographer Padraig O’Reilly shared photos of Matt walking out of a SuperValu store, and wrote: “#MattDamon collecting more bags at his local Supervalu in Dalkey this morning..”

#MattDamon collecting more bags at his local Supervalu in Dalkey this morning.. pic.twitter.com/QdAFvPNtG6 — Padraig O’Reilly Photographer (@padraig_reilly) May 22, 2020

The photographer was of course referring to that viral photo of Matt holding a SuperValu bag – which was snapped by a Dublin mum at the Vico in Dalkey.

Although some people were delighted to see Matt back shopping at SuperValu again, a lot of people criticised the photographer for invading the actor’s privacy.

One person replied, “Ah paddy come on leave the lad alone,” before another added, “Let him shop in peace!”

A third angry Twitter user replied: “This isn’t photojournalism. Its invasion of privacy. Leave him alone. Disgusting behaviour in favour of greed selling images.”

This isnt photojournalism. Its invasion of privacy. Leave him alone. Disgusting behaviour in favour of greed selling images — John Murray Headshots (@JMPhotoDub) May 22, 2020

And another wrote: “Ffs leave the man alone of at least have the decency to ask him first if he wants his photo taken?” [sic]

The news comes after Matt said living in Dalkey was like “fairytale” during an interview with SPIN103 last week.

During Matt’s interview, he also addressed how protective the people of Dalkey have been – after a community Facebook group lamented a New York Times journalist for asking questions about him.

“I laughed so hard when I heard that,” he said. “That’s when I realised how great this place was, and how protective everybody here is, I had no idea that all this was happening kind of behind the scenes!”

Business woman, model and influencer Holly Carpenter is this week’s guest on #GossChats.

The Dublin star talks everything from dating during lockdown, re-discovering herself during the pandemic, and how she deals with online trolling.

#GossChats is sponsored by top aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.