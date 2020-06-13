Home Top Story Irish people in shock after Miley Cyrus ‘calls out’ Taoiseach Leo Varadkar...

Irish people in shock after Miley Cyrus ‘calls out’ Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on Twitter

We did NOT see this coming!

Irish people were left feeling puzzled when Miley Cyrus called out Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on Twitter last night.

On Friday night, the pop singer called on leaders from Ireland, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands to step up support for equality in their response plans to the COVID-19 global crisis.

The 27-year-old called out Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Twitter, asking them to unite and respond to COVID-19.

Miley tweeted: “All across Ireland 🇮🇪 citizens joined in solidarity with Black Lives Matter in the US. We must stay united with the world to tackle #COVID19 and the racial injustice of health inequalities. Please join us, PM @LeoVaradkar? #GlobalGoalUnite⭕

Leo is yet to respond to Miley’s tweet, but people have been bewildered by their interaction on social media.

See how people are reacting on Twitter:

As protests continue to unfold around the world in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, Miley is highlighting the need for a united front when it comes to the disproportionate impact the virus is having on marginalised communities, especially people of colour.

Global Citizen recently launched their Global Goal: Unite For Our Future campaign, which will culminate with a pledging summit on June 27.

Miley is encouraging others to call on world leaders to commit new funding to the global response to COVID-19 by visiting the campaign page here.

