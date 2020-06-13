Irish people in shock after Miley Cyrus ‘calls out’ Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on Twitter

We did NOT see this coming!

Irish people were left feeling puzzled when Miley Cyrus called out Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on Twitter last night.

On Friday night, the pop singer called on leaders from Ireland, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands to step up support for equality in their response plans to the COVID-19 global crisis.

The 27-year-old called out Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Twitter, asking them to unite and respond to COVID-19.

Miley tweeted: “All across Ireland 🇮🇪 citizens joined in solidarity with Black Lives Matter in the US. We must stay united with the world to tackle #COVID19 and the racial injustice of health inequalities. Please join us, PM @LeoVaradkar? #GlobalGoalUnite⭕

Leo is yet to respond to Miley’s tweet, but people have been bewildered by their interaction on social media.

See how people are reacting on Twitter:

Have to say, Miley Cyrus calling out Leo Varadkar was not on my 2020 bingo card https://t.co/3wWh26YOKJ — ryan (@ryanmcdyer) June 13, 2020

2020 keeps throwing curve balls , didn’t have miley Cyrus calling out Leo on my cards https://t.co/552qV6dfEs — Hey Jude (@JudeOBrien18) June 12, 2020

The 2020 plot twist we deserve right now is Leo Varadkar being shamed in to ending direct provision by Miley Cyrus https://t.co/7dsA91M2dg — Andy (@ImACultHero) June 12, 2020

Sorry? Not Miley sending for Leo? 2020 is an experience https://t.co/3gDKJafp8B — Jamie 🖤 (@iambooradley) June 12, 2020

OMG as if Miley Cyrus just @ Leo Varadkar hahahah https://t.co/YJwPBCBeDW — Jessy Lindsay (@jesslindsaaay) June 12, 2020

the fact MILEY FUCKING CYRUS just @’d Leo???? shook https://t.co/Rucymr6hov — Emma Jones (@emmjones_7) June 12, 2020

As protests continue to unfold around the world in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement, Miley is highlighting the need for a united front when it comes to the disproportionate impact the virus is having on marginalised communities, especially people of colour.

Global Citizen recently launched their Global Goal: Unite For Our Future campaign, which will culminate with a pledging summit on June 27.

Miley is encouraging others to call on world leaders to commit new funding to the global response to COVID-19 by visiting the campaign page here.