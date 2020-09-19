Irish model Kerri-Nicole Blanc announces her engagement

Irish model Kerri-Nicole Blanc has announced her engagement.

The Dublin native got engaged to her longterm boyfriend Keith Malone on Saturday, and confirmed the happy news on Instagram.

Keith proposed to Kerri on Donabate Beach, in front of her beloved daughter Kayla.

Sharing photos documenting the sweet moment, Kerri wrote on Instagram: “The easiest answer I ever gave ❤️ @keithm16 👰🏼 💍.”

Friends were quick to congratulate the happy couple on their news, including fellow model Gail Kaneswaren.

Gail commented: “You guys! 💕💕💕 congrats @kerrinicoleblanc 🥂🍾@keithm16.”

Celebrity stylist Laura Mullett also wrote: “Awwwwwwh congratulations 🤗 sending love and hugs 🤗xxxxx.”

