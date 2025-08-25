Irish model Daniella Moyles announces she’s expecting second child

Irish model Daniella Moyles has announced she’s expecting her second child with husband Andrew Kenny.

Sharing the news on social media, the model and author posted a series of gorgeous snaps in black and white.

Captioning the post, she wrote: “The first one is such a perfect little dreamboat, we said it’s only right and fair that we make another.”

“Thank you, thank you to my gorgeous friend @maireadlucyphoto for capturing these precious pics,” she continued, as she showed off her baby bump in a simple cream and white outfit.

In another sweet snap, her first child, Sunny, gently kissed her baby bump, as Danielle looked down at her child.

The couple tied the knot late last year, after announcing their engagement and welcoming their first child in 2021.

The newlyweds said “I Do” surrounded by friends and family in a lavish wedding ceremony in Corfu, Greece.

Sharing the first pics of the big day, Daniella simply captioned the post: “Just married 🤍”

The author and mental health advocate stunned in a simple, strapless wedding dress with a soft sweetheart neckline and a high slit for her leg.

She finished the look with a long sheer veil and a pair of white pearl Jimmy Choo shoes.

Daniella and Andrew said their vows in a romantic olive grove on Kerasia Beach at the lavish seaside venue, Eucalyptus Taverna.

The happy couple beamed in the photos as Andrew looked smart in a cream suit, matching the relaxed white, ivory and cream dress code for guests.

Their young son was included front and centre in the big day, wearing a white shirt and beige trousers – matching his dad.