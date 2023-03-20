Irish Love Island star Martin apologises to Tanya for ‘crossing a line’ with ‘disgusting’ podcast comments

Irish Love Island star Martin has apologised to Tanya for “crossing a line” with comments he made about her on a podcast.

The Dubliner joined the 2023 winter series of the dating show in Casa Amor, where he struck up a romance with Tanya.

However, the 22-year-old quickly rekindled her romance with Shaq after returning to the main villa, and Martin was subsequently dumped from the show.

During the Love Island reunion special, which aired in the UK on Sunday night, Shaq confronted Martin over recent comments he made about Tanya on the Speaking on Reality podcast with Will Njobvu.

The airport security officer said: “I think for me, I want to know why you (Martin) came out of the show and started talking on podcasts saying you would sleep with Tanya in ways you can’t imagine.”

“Because one – that did not happen and two if that’s how you choose to speak about women, that’s up to you. But it’s disgusting.”

Martin then said: “Okay, fair enough. That’s fair enough. But if you watch the podcast you’d know that’s not what happened. But, but what I will say is, I didn’t expect you to, you know, say that’s what happened or whatever.”

“But I will say, yeah I crossed the line there. You know, I shouldn’t have said that. So I apologise to Tanya, mostly because we never acknowledged what was talked about.”

Shaq asked: “But did you say it though?”, to which Martin said: “Yeah I did – I was saying it in reference to what happened.”

When Shaq questioned when and where he said that, Martin threatened to “call out” the boys involved in the conversation.

He then said: “OK – Max was there, Kai was there but I’m not sure if he was listening, I don’t remember.”

“I only said four things to you that day – if you remember. On movie night. You made a comment which was low and I tried to hit back. But it was low.”

Tanya chimed in, saying: “Well, I mean, it would have been really nice if you apologised directly and didn’t say it on the podcast in the first place.”

Martin explained that it was the first time he had seen Tanya since leaving the villa.

Shaq then concluded: “I just want to clarify that you didn’t say that and the reason why I was upset on Movie Night was because I was upset about the whole environment and I was missing home.”

This segment between #SHANYA & Martin was awkward to watch, hopefully they can all squash it now and live happily ever after 😭🥰 #loveisland #loveislandreunion pic.twitter.com/1bJEsHeF27 — SHiiKANE (@Shiikane) March 19, 2023

Love Island: The Reunion airs on Virgin Media Two tonight at 9pm.