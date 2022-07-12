Irish Love Island star Jack Keating makes his move on ex contestant after being dumped from the show

Jack Keating has made his move on fellow dumped Love Islander Jazmine Nichol, after fans noted their “chemistry” on Aftersun.

The Dublin native entered the Casa Amor villa last week, but he was sent home after he wasn’t picked by any of the girls in the recoupling.

The 23-year-old appeared on Sunday night’s episode of Aftersun, where he fake coupled up with Newcastle native Jazmine – who was also dumped from the show last week.

A fan account for Jazmine shared a series of snaps of the bombshell with Jack on the spin-off show, captioning the post: “jaz and jack on aftersun.”

Jack then reshared the post to his Instagram Stories, and used it as an opportunity to ask Jazmine on a date.

Ronan Keating’s son wrote: “Second date? @jazminejaynenichol”, followed by a praying and crossed fingers emoji.

On Aftersun, Jack admitted he regretted not spending more time getting to know Danica.

He told host Laura Whitmore: “If I could go back, I’d probably give a bit more time to Danica.”

“I don’t think I really chatted to her until the second day. It’s tough, you have to book some time in for the girls because it got so busy in there. If I could go back, it would probably be with Danica for sure.”

Jack previously admitted he had his eye on Paige in the villa, telling ITV: “She’s a gorgeous girl and getting to know her was amazing. She was one of the nicest girls I’ve ever chatted to.”

“She was so easy to talk to and I felt like I could talk to her about anything,” he explained.

When asked who he was closest to in Casa Amor, Jack continued: “Paige – we got on really well and had some great chats.”

“All the lads are amazing – they made it so easy, great banter and chats with the lads. Gemma is a great girl too – we had some great chats. They were all amazing.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

