Irish lads enjoy night out with Selena Gomez and Brooklyn Beckham – after missing their flight to Dublin

Two Irish lads enjoyed a night out with Selena Gomez and Brooklyn Beckham last week, after missing their flight home to Dublin.

Tony McCabe and his pal failed to catch their flight from Los Angeles, so decided to head to a local bar.

They met Selena, Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz in the pub, and they all played a game of pool together.

Tony took to Instagram to share photos with Brooklyn, who is the eldest son of footballer David Beckham and Spice Girls star Victoria Beckham.

He captioned the post: “I’m told his dad was a good footballer and mum a Spice Girl but he’s not a good pool player… ol man T kicked his ass!”

Selena, who attended the Golden Globes just before heading to the bar, also shared a snap of her and Brooklyn playing pool to Instagram.

It comes after the former Disney Channel star joked about being in a “trouple” with Brooklyn and Nicola.

They all rang in the New Year together while on holidays in Mexico.

Selena shared photos of her, Brooklyn and Nicola embracing on a yacht to Instagram, and captioned the post: “Fine calls us a throuple #foreverplusone.”