Irish jockey Rachael Blackmore wins praise online after appearing on The Late Late Show

The Tipperary native made history at Cheltenham and Aintree this year

Kendra Becker | Editor
Irish jockey Rachael Blackmore has won praise on social media, following her appearance on The Late Late Show.

The 31-year-old appeared on the show to speak about her horse racing success, after her historic Grand National win last month.

The Tipperary native chatted to Ryan Tubridy about becoming the first female jockey to win the iconic horse race onboard Minella Times.

She also spoke about the incredible reaction to her performance at Cheltenham back in March, after she secured six wins at the festival.

On top of six wins, Rachael became the first female to be crowned Top Jockey at Cheltenham.

After her interview with Ryan aired, viewers took to Twitter to praise Rachael for being so “humble”.

