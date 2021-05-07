Irish jockey Rachael Blackmore wins praise online after appearing on The Late Late Show

The Tipperary native made history at Cheltenham and Aintree this year

Irish jockey Rachael Blackmore wins praise online after appearing on The Late...

Irish jockey Rachael Blackmore has won praise on social media, following her appearance on The Late Late Show.

The 31-year-old appeared on the show to speak about her horse racing success, after her historic Grand National win last month.

The Tipperary native chatted to Ryan Tubridy about becoming the first female jockey to win the iconic horse race onboard Minella Times.

🏆 History in the Grand National@rachaelblackmor becomes the first female rider to win the £750,000 Randox Grand National aboard Minella Times @AintreeRaces A 1-2 for @HenrydeBromhead too 👏 pic.twitter.com/RRIsIdKFjA — Racing TV (@RacingTV) April 10, 2021

She also spoke about the incredible reaction to her performance at Cheltenham back in March, after she secured six wins at the festival.

On top of six wins, Rachael became the first female to be crowned Top Jockey at Cheltenham.

After her interview with Ryan aired, viewers took to Twitter to praise Rachael for being so “humble”.

What a nice humble person she is and a paragon of excellence #LateLateShow — Anthony O’Connor (@Antcon7062) May 7, 2021

Rachael Blackmore comes across as a down to earth sound normal person there’s no heirs or graces with her at all #latelate #LateLateShow — Graham Patchell 🇮🇪🇪🇺 (@GrahamPatchell) May 7, 2021

#LateLateShow #LateLate so proud of all your achievements #RachelBlackmore . You have done your country some service — Patrick Rahilly (@PatrickRahilly4) May 7, 2021

Rachael on The Late Late Show

🤩🏇🏿

Getting used to having this legend in my sitting room weekly 🙌🏻#rachaelblackmore #thelatelateshow #latelateshow pic.twitter.com/PjHM8CNLXK — Dawn Leadon-Bolger (@Dawnesme) May 7, 2021

Fantastic to see Rachel Blackmore on the #LateLateShow incredible woman 👏🏻🧡 — Gráinne🍯 (@grainnecremins2) May 7, 2021

Ah finally @rachaelblackmor is on #LateLateShow

She is so humble & such a talented sportsperson — Lesley Nic Roibín (@LesTunes) May 7, 2021

