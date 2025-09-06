Irish influencers respond to backlash over attending Electric Picnic with brand on Israel boycott list

A number of Irish influencers have responded to the backlash they have received over attending Electric Picnic with Coca-Cola.

In the past few days some social media stars have been criticised online for promoting the brand, which is on boycott list, by accepting a VIP invite to the festival with them.

The online backlash is stemming from calls to boycott Coca-Cola in support of Palestine over claims it operates a regional distribution centre in an Israeli settlement in east Jerusalem.

According to research by WhoProfits, Coca-Cola Israel, which is the exclusive franchisee of the Coca-Cola Company in Israel, “operates a regional distribution center and cooling houses in the [Israeli] Atarot Settlement Industrial Zone.”

As Electric Picnic came to an end over the weekend, social media users started questioning why influencers were aligning themselves with a brand that is actively being boycotted by pro-Gaza supporters.

Charleen Murphy, Lauren Whelan, and Miriam Mullins were among those who faced backlash, and they have since released apologies online admitting that they should have “known better”.

In a candid video shared on TikTok, social media star Charleen said: “I wanted to come on and talk about this because there’s been a lot of chat about influencers attending Electric Picnic festival with a brand that’s on the boycott list.”

“For me, I just want to hold my hands up and be honest and say I’m taking accountability for not knowing what it meant and the severity of what it meant when a brand is on a boycott list. I was uneducated. I was undereducated. That’s my own fault.

“It’s my own responsibility. Not anyone else’s. I’m the one posting the work. I’m agreeing to brand deals. And my knowledge now and my education on it now is going to help me make much better decisions in the future when it comes to work with brands.

Charleen continued: “I’ve always prided myself in being open and being honest and standing up for what’s right, I haven’t been sticking to them standards that I hold and that affects me and hurts me and makes me look at myself in a bad light.

“And for me to feel disappointed in myself, that is the worst feeling you can feel. And other people feel disappointed in you and getting messages…”

“I hold my hands up and say I didn’t educate myself properly, and my education now is going to help me make much better decisions when it comes to future brand deals.

“It has helped me already in the past week making decisions, so I just wanted to say that that will be continued. I’m just doing the best I can. I’m not perfect. I never claimed to be. I’m human. And yeah, I just wanted to put that out there.”

Charleen also noted that while there has been “really educational videos” made surrounding the issue, the hateful comments are unnecessary.

“I think let’s keep our focus on the issue at hand,” she said, before adding: “I just wanted to say that I’m taking accountability and I apologise for anyone that I’ve disappointed. That’s the last thing I want to do.”

Lauren Whelan has also posted a video saying she was taking accountability, and will be “so much more cautious” in the future about the brands she aligns with.

The Carlow native also made donations of €1,000 each to Doctors Without Borders’s Gaza relief fund, and Uisce for Gaza.

In her own separate video, Cork influencer Miriam Mullins also released an apology, and said it had been a “huge learning curve” for her, and promised to do a lot more research on who she works with going forward.

Meanwhile social media favourite Garron Noone highlighted the situation in a video posted to TikTok earlier this week, in which he explained why influencers were being “cancelled” over what he called “Coca-Cola glampinggate”.

“A load of Irish influencers were sponsored to go to Electric Picnic by Coca-Cola who are on the boycott list,” he said in the video. “Remember that, we’ll come back to that, and they were sponsored by them to basically stay in a posh tent.

“Now, people are not happy about this, there’s a lot of f**king finger wagging going on. I haven’t seen a stationary finger on Irish TikTok in about three days, but here’s the interesting part.

“A lot of people who are complaining about this, who get their fingers out at every available opportunity in my opinion for views, also went to Electric Picnic.”

“Interesting one, because Electric Picnic is partnered with Coke. I don’t know exactly where the f**king line is but it’s somewhere between going to a festival that’s sponsored by a brand and going to a festival that’s sponsored by a brand in a slightly nicer tent.

“Now, you might think I’m just trying to look out for the influencers, I couldn’t give a f**k about the influencers. I couldn’t give a f**k about you and some days I could barely give a f**k about myself

“I actually said no to Coke about a year and a half ago. They wanted me to do an ad, it was my own personal view, I didn’t do it, and they offered me money which in my opinion is far better than a tent.

“Does that make me better than everyone? No, it f**king doesn’t. I have an iPhone, I use Microsoft Word, there are many things I feel I can’t avoid and I don’t avoid them.”

“Everybody has their own opinions, their own morals, their own needs everybody draws a f**king line in the sand somewhere. Nobody’s perfect, but a lot of people draw a line here and then they see somebody who’s drawn a line here and they’ll say, ‘f**king shoot that c**t.

“You’re not better than everybody and you’re not really f**king helping anyone either. I just wanted to let you know I think this is a bit f**king stupid.

“Listen, boycotts are great,” he continued. “we invented the f**king boycott. I think they’re excellent but if you’re not observing a boycott you can’t lose your mind because somebody is observing a boycott slightly less than you.

“People criticise me a lot for not talking about world issues enough,” he adds. “I only talk about things when I feel like I can actually do some good, which in this instance I actually think we can do.”

“Let’s redirect all this energy into actually getting money over to the people in need. If you know of a good fundraiser send it on to me, I’ll post it and we can all donate to it. Whatever you donate I’ll match, up to a couple of thousand.

“I’m not as rich as people f**king think I am. There’s lots of other people trying to do this exact same thing as well, it’s not only me, lots of people are trying to turn this into a good thing. Let’s succeed, let’s turn it into a good thing,” he added.

Garron has since posted another video in which he said he was donating over €3,000 to Doctor’s Without Borders, and invited others to do the same.

If you would like to donate to Doctor’s Without Borders, you can do so here.

Goss.ie has contacted Coca-Cola for a comment.