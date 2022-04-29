Irish influencer Rachel Gorry officially launches her own clothing brand

Rachel Gorry has officially launched her own clothing brand, ALINED.

The brand new label aims to create affordable pieces of clothing that its customer can wear time and time again.

Rachel launched ALINED at 12pm today with a range of timeless occasion wear dresses, with prices ranging from €60 – €80.

The opening collection includes five dress designs, available in eight options in total.

With both block colour and prints, pleated sleeves, and halter necklines, there truly is an option for everyone – particularly given the inclusive size range that caters to women from a UK4 to UK26.

Developing a fashion brand has been a natural progression for Rachel, whose feminine style provides daily inspiration to her 250k following on social media.

The mother-of-three loves the feeling that wearing a well-fitted, beautiful dress gives her, and this is exactly how she wants the ALINED customer to feel; empowered, confident, and strong.

Everyone should feel their best self when wearing ALINED, and the brand’s slogan; Wear Confidence, reflects this.

Rachel has had to deal with the unthinkable for many, with the passing of her late husband, Daniel, in 2020.

The influencer’s husband of eight years was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer in September 2018 – and sadly lost his battle on April 1, 2020 at the age of 29.

It was Daniel who encouraged her to share her love of fashion and interiors on Instagram, and so including him in this next chapter has been very important to Rachel – hence why the brand’s name is an anagram of Daniel.

Equally important to the businesswoman are five influential ladies in her life, after which each of the collection’s dresses are named after.

The Leah, Holly, and Hannah were inspired by Rachel’s three young daughters, while The Paula and The Martina are named after both her mother and mother-in-law.

Manufactured in Turkey, all pieces are produced to the highest quality and standards of

workmanship and are made fairly and ethically.

Sizing ranges from XS to XXL, with an XS equating UK4-6, S (UK8-10) … and XXL (UK24-26). Prices range from €60 to €80.

More collections are set to drop over the coming months, as the brand continues to grow and diversify its clothing offering.

The opening collection from ALINED is available to shop now on www.alinedthelabel.com