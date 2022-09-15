Irish influencer Dominique Nugent makes emotional plea after losing her engagement ring

Dominique Nugent has revealed she lost her engagement ring.

The Irish influencer, who got engaged to her boyfriend Paddy last month, lost the diamond ring after attending the opening of the new Penneys store in The Square Tallaght on Wednesday evening.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Dubliner wrote: “I lost my engagement ring tonight. I’m actually devastated.”

Dominique continued: “I had it on leaving Penneys at the bottom level of @thesqtallaght and walked out to the bottom floor car park through the multi story car park facing The Brass Fox.”

“The staff have been so helpful but no one has came across it and we have been searching for the last few hours. It has a plastic sizer attachment on the back as it was too loose on me.”

“If anyone comes across it please message me. It has sentimental value to me.”

She later returned to her Instagram Stories in tears, as she thanked her followers for their help in searching for the ring – which still hasn’t been found.

Dominique announced her engagement on August 2, writing: “Last night Paddy organised the most special birthday surprise of my life when he got down on one knee and asked me to marry him.”

“I’m actually still in shock!! The whole night felt like a dream and I didn’t want it to end. My heart has never felt so full of happiness and love.”

”He walked back into my life 18 months ago and made me realise what it’s truly like to be loved by someone. From our first date I felt like everything that happened in my life had been leading me back to him and into what would become the best time of my life.”

“I couldn’t have wished for a more amazing person to share my life with. I feel so lucky every single day that our lives brought us back together and gave us a second chance at love.” Dominique added.

”In such a short space of time I feel like we have shared so many amazing experiences and I can’t wait for our future. I can’t wait to grow old together.”

Dominique was previously engaged to her longterm boyfriend Damien Quirke, but she called off their wedding after a heartbreaking “betrayal”.