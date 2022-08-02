Irish influencer Dominique Nugent announces her engagement

Dominique Nugent has announced her engagement to her boyfriend Paddy.

The Irish influencer shared the happy news via Instagram on Tuesday evening.

She wrote: “Last night Paddy organised the most special birthday surprise of my life when he got down on one knee and asked me to marry him.”

“I’m actually still in shock!! The whole night felt like a dream and I didn’t want it to end. My heart has never felt so full of happiness and love.”

”He walked back into my life 18 months ago and made me realise what it’s truly like to be loved by someone.”

”From our first date I felt like everything that happened in my life had been leading me back to him and into what would become the best time of my life.”

“I couldn’t have wished for a more amazing person to share my life with. I feel so lucky every single day that our lives brought us back together and gave us a second chance at love.” Dominique added.

”In such a short space of time I feel like we have shared so many amazing experiences and I can’t wait for our future. I can’t wait to grow old together.”