Irish influencer Chloe Koyce breaks her silence as man accused of following her to hotel room appears in court

Irish influencer Chloe Koyce has broken her silence after the man accused of following her to her hotel room appeared in court this week.

In March, the Limerick native recounted the scary moment a stranger followed her to her hotel room door following a night out in Dublin.

The man accused appeared in court this week over the alleged incident.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Chloe wrote: “I’m sure many of you have seen the update online already. I really don’t want to create some sort of hate train for this individual (I’m just not that type of person) but he has been named and shamed!”

“Something I didn’t ever intend on doing myself but consequences are consequences. Right now it feels like it’s happened all over again and I’m sure this feeling will always be there, it’s something im learning to cope with.”

“I hope this teaches all young men and women a lesson. Young men, this behaviour will never be accepted. Parents please teach your children better. Women, please be extra careful,” she wrote.

“Thank you to everyone that sent their love I really appreciate you! & I only ever want you guys to learn from my experience.

Hopefully justice will be served.”

The influencer was referring to reports of a court case this week, which saw a man appear in court for allegedly stalking an unnamed social media influencer and following her to her hotel room.

The Journal reported that the accused is facing a charge under section 10 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act for stalking the unnamed woman at a Dublin 2 hotel on 21 March.

In May, the Garda issued a statement saying that an arrest had been made following “an alleged incident of stalking/harassment that occurred at a premises on Harcourt Street, Dublin 2, in the early hours of Friday, 21st March 2025.”

A Gardaí from Kevin Street Station then searched a residential residence and arrested the man.

The Irish Examiner at the time was informed by a representative of An Garda Síochána that the two occurrences were connected, and that a file was being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

In late March, following the incident, Chloe stated she would not be able to answer any more questions, as “it is being investigated further.”

In the original video posted, Chloe explained how she was out with two friends in Dublin and stayed in a hotel because she was not familiar with the city.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHLOE KOYCE (@chloekoyce)

She recounted how, at the end of the night, she said the name of her hotel out loud, which she described as “her biggest mistake,” as she noticed a man was standing very close to them.

She detailed the seconds it took this man to slip in behind her in the hotel, as she and her friend made sure they respectively got into the hotel safe and into a taxi safely.

She said: “We couldn’t have been more safe. We did exactly what we do every night. The more I think about it, the scarier it gets.”

Chloe explained how she thought on her feet, and after the man slipped into the lift behind her, she immediately decided to record.

She terrifyingly revealed that she noticed the man had taken off his belt after he got into the lift: “I wasn’t sure if he was going to strangle me, take off his pants.”

She then inserted a clip of the terrifying incident, in which you can see the man holding his belt.

Throughout the video, Chloe confessed her fear that the man was going to kill her, as he followed her closely off the lift.

After she knocked on the door of her room, as thankfully her mother was staying with her, she turned to the man to ask him if he was ok.

She detailed how he followed her closely before turning the corner, presumably waiting for her to enter her room.

Following the terrifying event, Chloe detailed how she reported it to reception, where no one had been when she entered the hotel.

Chloe stated that when detailing the event, the person at the front desk admitted they had seen the man come in, but “presumed he was her boyfriend.”

The influencer reflected on the situation and shared her fears for other women and men: “It’s really sad that we can’t mention where we are staying, we have to watch each other walk in, we have to wait and watch each other walk in.”

Chloe made an incredibly important reflection towards the end of the video, as she confessed that both she and her friend began to blame themselves for the situation, but there was nothing more they could have done, and the situation was in no way her and her friend’s fault.

In the comments, many of Chloe’s followers reiterated this and told the influencer she was in no way to blame.

The Women’s Aid 24hr National Freephone Helpline is 1800 341 900. For help and support you can also log onto www.womensaid.ie.