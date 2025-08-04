Irish influencer Chloe Boucher announces birth of first child with rugby star husband Tom Farrell

Irish influencer Chloe Boucher has announced the birth of her first child with rugby star husband Tom Farrell.

The couple shared the happy news on Instagram on Monday morning.

Posting a photo of them in the hospital, the pair were all smiles as they posed with their sweet newborn.

She captioned the sweet post: “Sophia 🤍”

In March of this year, the pair announced they were expecting their first child.

Posting a photo of them in Dubai, Chloe proudly cradled her baby bump in the snap.

The news comes almost two years after the parents-to-be tied the knot in the summer of 2023.

The pair legally wed at The Dean Hotel in Galway, before jetting to Spain for a larger celebration.

Chloe announced her engagement to her longtime love, Tom, in December 2021 via Instagram.

Tom, 31, is a well-known rugby union player who currently plays for Munster.

Meanwhile, Chloe is a popular beauty and fashion influencer, with over 225k followers on Instagram.