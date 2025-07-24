Irish influencer Billykiss Azeez breaks her silence after brutal dumping from the Love Island villa

Irish influencer Billykiss Azeez has broken her silence following her brutal dumping from the Love Island villa.

The Dublin native lost her place on the show during Wednesday’s episode – after Toni, Cach, Yasmin and Ty were asked to send her or Angel home.

Speaking for the first time since her exit, the 28-year-old said: “It feels bittersweet to be leaving the Villa. Obviously it’s sad for your journey to be cut short but I’m very happy with the experience I had.”

“I made some great friendships and explored some connections, which unfortunately didn’t blossom into anything. Overall it was a very eventful experience.

“My dumping was very interesting. Within the top four was Ty who was getting to know Angel, and Cach who was getting to know me. I feel like that must’ve been such an awkward and uncomfortable conversation for them,” she continued.

“But, I understand their decision, because at the end of the day, Cach also had a connection with Toni who is single. Angel only came in a few days ago and her connection with Ty is going really nicely, so it is nice for them to get a chance to really explore it the way others have in the Villa.”

Billykiss explored different connections in the villa with Conor, Dejon, Boris, Martin and Cach.

When asked about her journey with the boys in the villa, she said: “I find it very easy to talk to people so I naturally had really good conversations with all the boys, but I didn’t feel that emotional or romantic connection.

“The stronger connections were with Boris and Cach but probably because I spent longer getting to know them.

“Something could definitely have blossomed into something beautiful with Cach, but at the same time, if we were meant to be together in the Villa, I’d still be there.”

“I have so much love and respect for him as a human being. I think we’ll still be really good friends on the outside. In terms of a romantic aspect, who knows,” she explained.

Billykiss also insisted there’s no bad blood between her and Dejon, following their tense argument during the Superman challenge.

“I wasn’t phased by it. I felt like it was important to express my opinion and experience and once I’d expressed it, I didn’t give a f***,” she said.

“I literally don’t have any problem with him or any negative feelings towards his relationship with Meg. I’m happy for them and hope they go all the way.

Billykiss also confessed she’s rooting for Angel and Ty to win the show.

“At this moment in time, anyone could take it home but I’d like Angel and Ty to win. Ty is literally the sweetest person ever and the same goes for Angel,” she said.

“They genuinely really like each other. I could see them really blossoming, which can’t be said for some of the other couples. But I can see Ty and Angel having longevity.”

Looking back on her time on the show, the influencer added: “Overall I had a very fun experience. I laughed so much that I cried and those are the moments I’ll take home with me.”

“I don’t regret anything or any decision I made throughout my journey and everything panned out the way it was supposed to.

“It helped me build character and grow and develop as a person, and I have love for everyone who was part of my journey.”

