Irish influencer and rugby stars confirmed to take part in Celebrity Hell Week

Irish influencer and rugby stars confirmed to take part in Celebrity Hell...

A host of well-known faces have been confirmed to take part in Celebrity Hell Week.

Irish influencer Niamh Cullen and former rugby players Peter Stringer and Andrew Trimble are among stars who will appear on the celeb version of the hit RTÉ show.

In the series, 18 celebrity recruits will take part in a gruelling special forces selection course designed by former members of Ireland’s elite Special Forces unit, the Army Ranger Wing (ARW).

To date, two groups of civilians have taken on RTE’s Ultimate Hell Week challenge, and now it’s the turn of the professionals as eighteen well-known personalities from the world of sports and entertainment attempt to pass the Hell Week course.

With a failure rate upwards of 90%, only the toughest candidates will survive.

Niamh, who has over 145k followers, shared the trailer on her Instagram feed, alongside the caption: “I had two weeks to prepare for probably the toughest challenge that I’ll ever experience.”

“It was an experience that will live with me forever. I was faced with huge physical and mental obstacles, I had to dig deep to a place that I had never been before.”

“I did my best & I can genuinely say the experience I had brought out a person I never knew I was. Overall I also met the most amazing incredible people, friends I’ll have for life,” she continued.

“So without giving it all away, I hope you can tune in, & support me and my chosen charity @dublinrapecrisis and watch me go to hell to raise funds for the incredible work that @dublinrapecrisis do!”

Celebrity Hell Week will premiere on RTÉ One on September 8, 2021.