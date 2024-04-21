Irish influencer Aideen Kate announces her engagement to boyfriend Dave Kelly

Irish influencer and makeup artist Aideen Kate has announced her engagement to her longterm boyfriend Dave Kelly.

The True Beauty founder took to Instagram to share the big news with her followers.

She captioned the sweet video: “20.04.24…were engaged! 🥹💍🍾”

Dave proposed while they were walking on the beach, with a gorgeous sunset behind them.

The couple have been together for almost a decade.

Last October, they took a major step in their relationship when they moved into their own apartment together.

The couple had plans to emigrate to Australia together before the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, after their plans were interrupted, Aideen launched her own beauty brand True Beauty, and the pair now plan to stay in Ireland for the foreseeable future.

At the time, the couple were living in Aideen’s family home.

The influencer shared a sweet video to TikTok of herself and Dave standing in the living room of their new pad to announce the big news.

She wrote: “After almost 10 years together, we’ve finally got a place to call our own. Screaming, crying, throwing up, who’s ready for some home content!!! 🥹.”

The couple also bought a dog together last December – a golden retriever which they named Scout Kelly.