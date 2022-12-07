Irish footballer joins the line-up for Dancing With The Stars 2023

Stephanie Roche has joined the line-up for Dancing With The Stars 2023.

The 33-year-old plays as a striker for Dublin’s Peamount United and Ireland’s national women’s football team.

She has also worked for RTÉ as a television pundit, including the 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cups, and the UEFA Euro 2020.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dancing with the Stars Ireland (@dwtsirl)

Stephanie confirmed she would be vying for the glitterball on Wednesday morning while speaking on The Ryan Tubridy Show on RTÉ Radio One.

Glee star Damian McGinty, former rugby star Shane Byrne, Dr. Marie Cassidy, Paul Brogan, Suzanne Jackson, Brooke Scullion and Panti Bliss have also been confirmed for the show.

It is set to premiere in January, with Jennifer Zamparelli and Doireann Garrihy at the helm.