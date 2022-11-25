Irish footballer Caoimhin Kelleher branded a ‘legend’ after surprising young fan on The Late Late Toy Show

Irish footballer Caoimhin Kelleher has been branded a “legend” following his appearance on The Late Late Toy Show.

The Liverpool goalkeeper, who hails from Cork, appeared on the show to surprise a young fan named Cealan.

After Cealan shared his dream of becoming a footballer, host Ryan Tubridy asked him to practise his penalties while wearing a blindfold.

Cealan Green got the surprise of his life when Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher popped by to give him a very special gift | Read more: https://t.co/zfZy2luAy6 pic.twitter.com/GnNcpEtNOg — Entertainment on RTÉ (@RTE_Ents) November 25, 2022

Much to his surprise, Cealan found his favourite goalkeeper standing in front of him when he removed his blindfold.

If that wasn’t enough, Caoimhin gifted Cealan his own goalie gloves, a jersey signed by the entire Liverpool team, and offered to fly him and his family over to Liverpool to attend one of their games at Anfield.

It’s safe to say viewers were touched by the sports star’s kind gesture, and took to Twitter to praise him.

Another WONDERFUL Late Late Show moment well done Caoimhin Kelleher. #LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/abcPtD3Psq — Buff Egan (@buff_egan) November 25, 2022

Caoimhin Kelleher wins the #LateLateToyShow already, great dude and top prizes 👏🏼@LFC pic.twitter.com/dz8SaFy439 — Tom Cranley (@tomcranley) November 25, 2022

🥺🥺🥺 Caoimhin Kelleher is a legend He just surprised the cutest kid on the #lateshow #LFC pic.twitter.com/y6M8hs7DId — @Aoifs123 (@Aoifs123) November 25, 2022

Caoimhin Kelleher on the Late Late Toy Show – Class clap 👏 👏 👏 🔴🔴🔴 pic.twitter.com/x6OSTrNV0i — Dublin Red 🔴🇮🇪 (@dublinredYNWA) November 25, 2022