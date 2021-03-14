Irish fitness influencer Kiki Nugent opens up about sexual harassment

"Uncomfortable conversations need to be had for change to happen..."

Irish fitness influencer Kiki Nugent has opened up about sexual harassment in a candid post.

The personal trainer, who is known by her social media handle Kiki Fit, shared her story after the murder of Sarah Everard – which has sparked conversations around women’s safety.

Sharing an IGTV on Instagram, the Kildare native wrote: “This is not okay… I’m sharing my story of sexual harassment.”

“This is something that happened YEARS ago and I still kick myself for not saying something or calling this man out. But I was uneducated and thought this was the norm.”

“I know so many women have stories like this involving unwanted attention, sexual harassment, sensual abuse and SO. MUCH MORE.”

“I know I’ve probably made some people feel uncomfortable, to be honest I’ve made myself feel uncomfortable BUT uncomfortable conversations need to be had for change to happen.”

“And to anyone who has been a victim of abuse and/or ANY form of harassment, you are not to blame. Do not let it define you. You are strong and you are powerful beyond what you can imagine ❤️”

In the seven-minute video, Kiki recalled being sexually harassed at a workplace when she was just 17-years-old.

“It was blatantly sexual harassment and it’s only now as a 24-year-old woman that I’m looking back and if that was happening to my sister, I would want to knock them out.”

“I needed to share my story because I think if 16 or 17-year-old Kiki saw this, it would’ve helped me a lot. It would’ve gotten me out of that situation sooner, I wouldn’t have stayed there as long and I just wanted to raise awareness.”

“It’s not okay. If it’s not wanted and it’s not appropriate, especially as a minor, you can speak up… You have every right to say, ‘I am not okay with this situation, you need to stop.'”

“My main take up message from this is just to speak up… It’s not okay,” she added.

