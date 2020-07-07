The actor is back in Ireland after spending the coronavirus lockdown in London

Irish fans share their delight after bumping into Paul Mescal in Waterford

Irish fans have shared their delight on social media, after bumping into Paul Mescal in Waterford.

Over the past few days, the Normal People star has been spotted around the Dungarvan area of West Waterford – and has been stopping to take some selfies.

Shelly Shanahan was one of the lucky few who got a picture with Paul, and she later shared the snap on Instagram.

Explaining how she met the actor, Shelly wrote: “I was on the supermarket walking along the drinks aisle getting a few beverages and who but Paul Mescal was standing there beside me.”

“I nearly feel through the floor. I waited until he got to the car park and I asked him could I have a picture. He was so lovely, really nice.”

The Mayor of Waterford, Damien Geoghegan, also grabbed a selfie with Paul after meeting him on the street.

Sharing the photo on Twitter, the Mayor wrote: “Delighted to bump into Paul Mescal out for a walk in Dungarvan this evening.”

“What an absolute gent! I told him he was the best Phantom of The Opera I ever saw! He told me he’s loving his visit to Waterford! An absolute gent.”

Delighted to bump into @mescal_paul out for a walk in Dungarvan this evening! What an absolute gent! I told him he was the best Phantom of The Opera I ever saw! He told me he’s loving his visit to Waterford! An absolute gent! #NormalPeople #connellschain pic.twitter.com/g5QTgELsXt — Mayor Damien Geoghegan (@damiengeoghegan) July 4, 2020

It appears Paul only returned to Ireland recently, as he had been quarantining in London over the past few months amid the coronavirus pandemic.

