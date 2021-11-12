Irish fan reveals what really happened when she met Ronaldo after breaching security at Ireland game

A young Irish soccer fan has revealed what really happened when she met Cristiano Ronaldo after breaching security at the Ireland v Portugal game on Thursday night.

Addison Whelan, who is a huge fan of the Manchester United player, ran onto the pitch at the Aviva Stadium after the match ended to meet her idol.

Despite dodging security to get to Ronaldo, the footballer greeted her with open arms and even gifted her the jersey he was wearing – which was applauded by the crowd.

Timing is everything 11-year-old Addison Whelan told @DrGavinJennings how she leapt over the barrier once the match was over. Another fan had tried earlier but Ronaldo “dodged out of his way” Here’s the moment Addie’s dreams came true when Ronaldo gave her his shirt#IRLvPOR pic.twitter.com/qDqlblbzEC — Morning Ireland (@morningireland) November 12, 2021

Speaking on RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland today, Addison explained: “The fella that went before me didn’t get anywhere and Ronaldo dodged out of his way so I was like nervous, what if he does that to me.”

“He turned around and he saw me and he was telling them [security] to leave me so then I was just calling him over and he came over to me and then I was just in shock.”

“I was crying and I asked can I have your jersey please I’m a huge fan and he was saying are you okay and everything.”

Cristiano Ronaldo gives his shirt to a young & emotional Irish fan who ran on the pitch at full-time to meet her idol ❤️💚 pic.twitter.com/EjmvM4OwU0 — SPORTbible (@sportbible) November 11, 2021

“When my dad saw him taking off his shirt his face was in shock, I was like ‘Oh My God this is it, this is my dream and it’s finally coming true’ and it’s probably his last time playing in Ireland.”

Addison is a sports fanatic, and plays for the Shelbourne Under 13’s girls team.

The youngster, who thankfully didn’t get in trouble with the stewards, hopes to play for Arsenal or the Irish women’s team one day.