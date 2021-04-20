Irish DJ Annie Mac quits BBC Radio 1 after 17 years

Annie Mac has announced her departure from BBC Radio 1 after 17 years at the station.

The popular DJ, who hails from Dublin, will be replaced by Clara Amfo on Radio 1’s Future Sounds from September.

In a shock statement, the 42-year-old said: “After 17 wonderful years I have decided it’s time to leave Radio 1.”

“This second home has been the thread that has run through nearly my whole adult life; I have grown up, fallen in and out of love, moved homes, climbed up the career ladder, got married and become a mother twice over.”

“I have done this alongside you, my listeners, who have done your own versions of the same. I will be forever grateful to you all for welcoming me into your days.”

“I have never not walked out of the studio feeling lighter and happier than when I walked in, and that is all down to you,” she wrote.

“Working at Radio 1 has been like being at the best party ever and it is a wonderful feeling to be leaving with a huge smile on my face. Thank you, thank you, THANK YOU!”

It’s time to tell you, my listeners, that after 17 years, my last show on @BBCR1 will take place on 30 July 2021. pic.twitter.com/Uy5KU6nHSF — Annie Mac (@anniemacmanus) April 20, 2021

In a separate statement on Twitter, Annie explained that she wants to spend more time with her two children, who she shares with her husband and fellow DJ Toddla T.

She wrote: “So why leave? It’s all about time really. I need more time to see my kids in the evenings now they are both in school.”

“I would like more time to write fiction and to create podcasts. I also love the idea of leaving the party (and make no mistake, working at Radio 1 does feel like a party) with a huge smile on my ace, when I’m still having the most fun I can have.”

Annie’s last show on BBC Radio 1 will be on July 30, 2021 – before Clara Amfo takes over the slot in September.