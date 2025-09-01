Irish designer reveals she had ‘the pleasure to dress’ pop superstar Chappell Roan

Irish designer Joanne Hynes created custom items for pop superstar Chappell Roan while she was in Ireland over the weekend.

The songstress travelled to Co. Laois on Friday to headline Electric Picnic, where she put on an incredible show for thousands of revellers.

The 27-year-old had the crowd in the palm of her hand as she performed her hit songs like Pink Pony Club and Hot To Go.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday night, Irish designer Joanne Hynes revealed she got the chance to create some custom pieces for the starlet.

Posting photos of the items, including t-shirts and a pillow with ‘Midwest Princess’ printed on them, she wrote: “A pleasure to dress @chappellroan and make pieces for her.”

Joanne also gifted her a statement necklace, leather studded gloves, and a black mesh dress adorned with pearl detailing.

The items were left in Chappell’s dressing room in Stradbally, which was organised by Cora Crisham, who works behind the scenes at Electric Picnic.

Speaking to Doireann Garrihy on 2FM Drive today, Joanne said it was an honour to gift the pieces to Chappell, and said it was a “natural thing” as her designs already fit the singer’s aesthetic.

“She loved all of it and took all of it with her,” Joanne revealed to listeners.

We’ll be keeping our eyes peeled to see if Chappell wears any of Joanne’s pieces in the future!