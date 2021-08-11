Irish contestant Matthew MacNabb dumped from Love Island

The Belfast native joined the show in Casa Amor

Matthew MacNabb has been dumped from Love Island.

The Belfast native joined the show in Casa Amor, where he pursued a romance with Kaz Kamwi.

Kaz then rekindled her romance with Tyler Cruickshank, leaving Matthew single.

Earlier this week, bombshell Priya Gopaldas entered the villa, and she set her sights on Matthew.

But on tonight’s show, Priya chose to couple up with new arrival Brett Staniland at the recoupling.

Ad

Her decision left Matthew single, and he was subsequently dumped from the show.

Love Island continues tomorrow night at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.