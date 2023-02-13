Irish contestant Martin flirts with Tanya in Love Island teaser – amid speculation her head will turn in Casa Amor

It looks like Tanya could have her head turned by new boy Martin in Casa Amor.

In a teaser for tonight’s episode, the 23-year-old is seen chatting to the Dublin native, who is a friend of former contestant Dami Hope.

The episode starts off with new boys Maxwell, Frankie, Bayley, Martin, Kain and Ryan entering Casa Amor to meet the girls for the first time.

Martin tells them: “You lot look gorgeous,” before Kain adds: “You are all my type!”

Talk then turns to the boys in the main villa as Bayley asks: “Which ones of you are ‘wifed off’ already then?”

Tanya explains her situation as she says: “I’m coupled up with Shaq, me and him have been like this from the beginning” as she crosses her fingers before going on to say: “We’ve kind of left it on ‘we will see’.”

When asked about her partner back in the Villa, Olivia says: “I’ve forgotten his name…” before clarifying it would take “a lot” to turn her head from Kai.

As music starts to play in Casa Amor and the girls are dancing and chanting with the boys, the main villa can hear the party.

Kai admits: “It makes me miss them being able to hear them.”

Back in Casa, fresh from the dancing, Martin and Tanya get to know each other as he tells her: “You’ve not really had a proper test.”

Tanya replies: “Do you think you’re my proper test?”

Martin says: “I’m the exam, the main event and I feel like you know it, too.”

Meanwhile, Kain tells Lana: “If I had to describe my type, it’s you to a T.”

Elsewhere, Jessie tells Frankie: “If someone was going to top Will it would have to be next level.”

Frankie jokes: “It would just have to be Frankie.”

Speaking alone, Maxwell asks Olivia if he would be wasting his time if he wanted to get to know her, to which she replies: “No you’re not wasting your time, you’re an attractive guy and definitely my type.”

Talk then turns to sleeping arrangements. But who will be sleeping next to whom?

The following morning, the boys in the main Villa receive a shock as six new Casa Amor girls – Sammy, Layla, Cynthia, Lydia, Sanam and Lynda – make their entrance.

Sammy is first to open the door into the garden as she says: “Hey boys, we heard you were alone!”

After they all introduce themselves, Casey and Shaq give the girls a guided tour of the Villa. As they pass the kitchen, Lydia cheekily asks: “Is that where you’re going to be making me my coffee in the morning, Casey…?”

What’s in store for both Villas as the new arrivals make themselves at home?

Make SHEIN your type on paper this winter.

Fashion site SHEIN is our official partner for our reality TV content this winter season. Use code GOSSLI15 for 15% off your next order.

SHEIN, a leading global online retailer, is renowned for its on-trend fashion with an aim to make the beauty of fashion fun and accessible to everyone.