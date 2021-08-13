Irish contestant Kaila Troy reveals she went through ‘very long’ process to get on Love Island

The Dublin native only appeared on the show for a few days

Kaila Troy has revealed she went through a “very f***ing long” process to get on Love Island this year.

The Dublin native has promised to spill juicy details about the show’s application process in an upcoming YouTube video, after being dumped from the Island.

Taking to Instagram, the 28-year-old told her followers: “So guys, you know I document everything right?”

“So, with that being said, the good news is I documented my whole experience leading up to Love Island, what I had to go through.”

“My process was a very f***ing long process,” she continued.

“I know for a fact that my process was completely different to all the other contestants on the show.”

The DJ, who is currently in Chicago, then promised to share a “cool little video” that will give fans an insight into the process.

Kaila joined the show during the Casa Amor twist alongside five other new girls – including fellow Irish contestant Salma Naran.

Unfortunately, the Irish beauties failed to find a connection with any of the boys and were dumped from the Island after the Casa Amor recoupling.