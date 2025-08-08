Irish chef to replace Gregg Wallace on MasterChef

Irish chef Anna Haugh is set to replace Gregg Wallace in the final episodes of this year’s MasterChef series.

Gregg stepped away from the show following allegations of misconduct, which were revealed last November.

Anna, who moved to the UK 20 years ago, is the owner of the Myrtle Sister restaurant and The Wee Sister wine bar in London.

Having originally been offered a place at Technological University Dublin to study graphic design, she turned it down to attend the institute’s Cathal Brugha Street campus to study professional cookery.

The Tallaght native first experience in a top kitchen was when she worked for Irish celebrity chef Derry Clarke in his award-winning Michelin-star restaurant L’Ecrivain on Baggot Street in Dublin.

Speaking on The Anton Savage Show recently, Anna said: “It was my second-year apprenticeship, so I was really keen to kind of learn the craft, and L’Ecrivain was a great place to teach you that.”

She also worked for Gordon Ramsay for 10 years, both in the UK and the US.

In an Instagram post last year, she wrote: “I’ve always worked for talented, fiercely passionate chefs, but working for Gordon gave me the experience and strength to open up Myrtle Restaurant.”

“I saw how supportive he was to everyone, including the often-forgotten kitchen porters. It was a demanding job and I loved it completely.”

Last month, Gregg spoke out after he was fired by MasterChef as he issued an apology but insisted he is “not a groper, a sex pest or a flasher.”

In December, it was confirmed that the 60-year-old would be stepping away from MasterChef while an external review of misconduct allegations against him took place.

According to the BBC, 50 separate people have made new accusations against the well-known TV host.

In a recent interview with The Sun, the 60-year-old claimed he wants to defend his name but is “not looking to play the victim” after being fired by the BBC following an investigation into claims of inappropriate behaviour.

“There’s so much that I want to say, and so much that I want to put right, if I can. I’m not saying I’m not guilty of stuff, but so much has been perceived incorrectly.

“Things that really hurt me and hurt my family. I’m not a groper. People think I’ve been taking my trousers down and exposing myself — I am not a flasher.”

“People think I’m a sex pest. I am not. I am not sexist or a misogynist, or any of it. There never were any accusations of sexual harassment.”