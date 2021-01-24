Irish celebs share sweet snow day snaps

People around Ireland woke up to snowy scenes this morning, after a heavy downfall on Saturday night.

A host of Irish stars have made the most of the cold weather, making snowmen, snow angels and starting snowball fights at home with their families.

Take a look at how these Irish celebs spent the snow day:

Michelle Regazzoli-Stone

Michelle Regazzoli-Stone marked a milestone in her pregnancy today, as she hit the 9 month mark.

The makeup artist announced her third pregnancy with husband Mark back in October, with the new arrival due any day now.

The couple and their two children enjoyed a walk in the snow, a sleigh-ride and bounced on their snow-filled trampoline.

James Patrice

James Patrice enjoyed a stunning walk in Malahide Castle and Gardens with his parents.

Wrapping up well in a scarf and hat, the TV presenter also grabbed a takeaway coffee for extra warmth.

“If ever there was a day Dympna for the lagging jacket,” the Instagram star said.

Terrie McEvoy

Terrie McEvoy headed out for a walk in the snow with her beloved dog Jake.

The influencer also had her own take on a snowman, opting to make it upside down.

Sharing snaps for the day to Instagram, the nurse captioned the post: “Snowy Sundays!!😍☃️ Have fun making memories in the snow everyone 🥰❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️”.

Nicky Byrne

Nicky Byrne, his wife Georgina, their daughter Gia and their dog Chino enjoyed a family day out.

The Westlife star shared a snap mid-snowball fight with his daughter, which he captioned: “Snow much fun🥶🌨”.

The presenter also shares two sons with his wife, twins Rocco and Jay.

Laura Whitmore

Bray native Laura Whitmore is living in London with her husband Iain Stirling, which was also coated in snow overnight.

The Irish presenter stepped out to enjoy the snow, sharing stunning snaps to Instagram.

The 35-year-old is expecting her first child early this year.

Jennifer Zamparelli

Jennifer Zamparelli shared rare snaps with her husband Lauterio, as they enjoyed a walk in the snow.

The couple tied the knot in 2014, and share two children together – Florence and Enzo.

Rosanna Davison

As she juggles life as a new mother-of-three, Rosanna Davison released her inner child when the snow fell.

The model mum made snow angels on the ground before engaging in a snowball fight with her husband Wes Quirke.

The couple welcomed their identical twins Hugo and Oscar in November last year, and their daughter Sophia the year prior.