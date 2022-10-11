Irish celebrity joins the line-up for Dancing On Ice 2023

The Wanted star Siva Kaneswaran has joined the line-up for Dancing On Ice 2023.

A TV insider previously told The Sun: “He’s a great signing for the show – The Wanted still have a huge loyal fanbase.”

“After all the boys have been through this year with losing their bandmate Tom Parker, fans will be willing him to go all the way in Tom’s memory.”

Siva will join ten other celebrities on the show, who will all embark on the ultimate challenge as they take to the ice each week, skating live in an attempt to impress both the panel and the public.

Comedian Darren Harriott, Drag Queen The Vivienne, Coronation Street star Mollie Gallagher, Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson, EastEnders star Patsy Palmer, footballer John Fashanu will also skate across our small screens.

Meanwhile, former Liberty X star Michelle Heaton, Love Island 2022 winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, and former TOWIE star Joey Essex have also been confirmed for the upcoming series of the popular ITV show.

Dancing On Ice returns for a new season early next year.

