Irish celebrity joins BBC Celebrity version of The Traitors as lineup ‘revealed’

An Irish celebrity has been reportedly “confirmed” to join BBC Celebrity version of The Traitors.

As part of the BBC’s annual plan for 2025/26, the broadcaster confirmed that the first season of Celebrity Traitors will be released in the “autumn”, followed by season 4 of The Traitors in “early 2026”.

Filming is currently underway, and some very famous faces are set to enter the Scottish castle.

A source told The Mirror of the new series: “There will be a huge mix of personalities – and ego sizes. Seeing how it all works out is going to be fascinating.”

“The team making the show are expecting it to be quite different to the regular version because the celebrities will be less motivated by the prize fund but care far more about how they come across.”

“It will be really interesting to see how the gameplay compares, along with which tactics they employ. Hopefully one thing that will remain the same is that it will be a lot of fun to watch.”

The contestants “revealed” for the Celebrity Traitors by The Mirror are:

Bob Mortimer

Charlotte Church

Kate Garraway

Alan Carr

Jonathan Ross

Joe Marler

Stephen Fry

Nick Mohammed

Tom Daley

David Olusoga

Niko Omilana

Mark Bonnar

Joe Wilkinson

Clare Balding

Lucy Beaumont

Paloma Faith

Ruth Codd

Tameka Empson

Celia Imrie

Cat Burns