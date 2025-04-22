Ad
HomeTop Story

Latest Posts

Irish celebrity joins BBC Celebrity version of The Traitors as lineup ‘revealed’

Claudia Winkleman | The Traitors UK
Sophie Byrne
Sophie Byrne
Sophie Byrne
Sophie Byrne

An Irish celebrity has been reportedly “confirmed” to join BBC Celebrity version of The Traitors.

As part of the BBC’s annual plan for 2025/26, the broadcaster confirmed that the first season of Celebrity Traitors will be released in the “autumn”, followed by season 4 of The Traitors in “early 2026”.

Filming is currently underway, and some very famous faces are set to enter the Scottish castle.

Claudia Winkleman | The Traitors UK

A source told The Mirror of the new series: “There will be a huge mix of personalities – and ego sizes. Seeing how it all works out is going to be fascinating.”

“The team making the show are expecting it to be quite different to the regular version because the celebrities will be less motivated by the prize fund but care far more about how they come across.”

“It will be really interesting to see how the gameplay compares, along with which tactics they employ. Hopefully one thing that will remain the same is that it will be a lot of fun to watch.”

The Traitors UK | Sky.com

The contestants “revealed” for the Celebrity Traitors by The Mirror  are:

  • Bob Mortimer

Bob Mortimer. Photograph: ©Richard Grassie

  • Charlotte Church

Charlotte Church

  • Kate Garraway

Kate Garraway

  • Alan Carr

From ITV Studios

  • Jonathan Ross

Jonathan Ross

  • Joe Marler

Joe Marler | World Rugby

  • Stephen Fry

Stephen Fry | Mind

  • Nick Mohammed

Nick Mohammed on Good Morning America

  • Tom Daley

Tom Daley

  • David Olusoga

David Olusoga | BBC

  • Niko Omilana

Niko Omilana

  • Mark Bonnar

Mark Bonnar in Line of Duty

  • Joe Wilkinson

Joe Wilkinson

  • Clare Balding

Clare Balding on Lorraine

  • Lucy Beaumont

Lucy Beaumont

  • Paloma Faith

Paloma Faith VIPIRELAND.COM

  • Ruth Codd

Ruth Codd | The Fall of the House of Usher

  • Tameka Empson

Tameka Empson in EastEnders

  • Celia Imrie

Celia Imrie | Lorraine

  • Cat Burns

Cat Burns

 

Ad
Sophie Byrne
Sophie Byrne

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

us showbiz

uk showbiz

Latest News

@goss.ie
161.0k Followers
Follow

Contact us

Call to action

Interested in advertising with Goss Meda? Email our Sales Team below for our advertising rates.

EMAIL