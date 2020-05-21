Irish brand receives HUGE boost from Justin Bieber

The company is owned by Dublin mum Nikki Whelan

Irish brand LBPKid has just received a HUGE boost from Justin Bieber.

The singer shared a sweet snap of him cuddling his little sister Bay Bieber last night – and it turns out the youngster is wearing pieces from LBPKid.

The company is owned by Dublin mum Nikki Whelan, who started the business following the success of her hairband range Little Bow Pip.

Nikki re-posted the photo on Instagram this morning, and wrote: “Trying to figure out what’s the cutest part of this pic 💞💙 @justinbieber & his baby sis @baybieber wearing her @lbp_kid 🙌🏼💞.”

Bay, who will be two in August, has become somewhat of an influencer on social media over the past year.

The toddler has her own verified Instagram account, which boasts over 392k followers, and her parents Jeremy and Chelsey Bieber regularly share cute photos of her.

In Justin’s photo, Bay can be seen wearing LBPKid’s bicycle shorts, which retail at just €12, and a matching grey top – which costs €25.

Bay also modelled the look in a post on her own Instagram account.

This isn’t the first time Nikki, who won Girl Boss of the Year at The Gossies 2020, has received a huge boost from a celebrity.

Back in 2018, Kim Kardashian shared a cute snap of her daughter Chicago and her sister Khloe’s baby girl True enjoying some tummy time – and True was wearing a Little Bow Pip hairband.

Speaking to Goss.ie about getting her bows into the hands of the Kardashians, Nikki said, “We worked our asses off,” before adding that her husband made contact with “the right person”.

