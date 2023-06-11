Ad
Irish bombshell ‘set to enter the Love Island villa’

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
An Irish bombshell will reportedly enter the Love Island villa this season.

According to Limerick Live, boxer Lee Reeves is rumoured to be on his way to the Spanish villa – joining Dubliner Catherine Agbaje.

A source told the outlet: “Apparently he could be entering Love Island as a bombshell. I’ve heard from some people he has flown over already.”

“He has been keeping a low profile and nobody close to him is saying much,” another insider added.

It comes after the Limerick native announced he will be taking a break from his phone, fueling the speculation.

He wrote on his Instagram Stories: “PSA: Soon I’m going to be off my phone. Got a lot of stuff going on that will eventually be told. All positive I hope!”

“It may be for a week or may be a month so have patience and don’t unfollow me cause I will be back. I just got some stuff that needs all my focus and energy now and a phone will be a distraction. I love you all very much. Future posts if there’s any, will be by #TeamReeves.”

 

