Irish band Fontaines D.C. nominated for first BRIT Award

Irish band Fontaines D.C. have been nominated for their first BRIT Award.
The group, made up of Tom Coll, Grian Chatten, Conor Curley, Carlos O’Connell and Conor Deegan, are nominated in the International Group category.
The band is up against K-pop group BTS, Foo Fighters, HAIM, and Run The Jewels.
The nominees for #BRITs 2021 International Group are:
The nominees were announced by Nick Grimshaw and BRIT Award winner Griff in a live broadcast on social media this afternoon.
The star-studded ceremony, hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall, will be held at the O2 Arena on May 11.
