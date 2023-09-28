Irish author Cathy Kelly reveals cancer diagnosis

Irish author Cathy Kelly has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The 57-year-old, who appeared on Dancing with the Stars in 2022, shared the news on Instagram on Thursday.

Posting photos of her two pets, she wrote: “Hello, this is a very different post to my usual posts but I wanted to let you all know that I’ve been diagnosed with breast cancer.”

“I’ve started treatment and am currently undergoing chemotherapy,” she continued.

“Thanks to love and support and a brilliant medical team, I’m doing well and you’ll be hearing more from me soon. Having lots of cuddles with my gorgeous Scamp and Juno.

“Also coming soon: chemo hats – the patterns. For now, much love, Cathy xx.”

Cathy was inundated with messages of support, including a comment from fellow Dancing with the Stars alumni Erica Cody who wrote: “Sending you so much love & positivity Cathy 🩷🩷.”

TV presenter Muireann O’Connell also wrote: “F***ing cancer. You’re brilliant! All my love you class woman ❤️.”

A celebrated author, Cathy has released over 20 books since her debut novel in 1997.

The 57-year-old, who previously worked as a journalist, split from her husband of 10 years John Sheehan in 2020.