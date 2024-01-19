Irish actress Jessie Buckley reveals she’s secretly tied the knot

Jessie Buckley has revealed she secretly married her mystery boyfriend Freddie last year.

During an appearance on Jessie Ware’s Table Manners podcast, the Irish actress confirmed that they exchanged vows at their home in Norfolk last summer.

The Kerry native said one of her “favourite memories of the day” involved “a keg of Guinness and one of their cheese toasties” at an unknown hour.

Jessie and Freddie were set up on a blind date by their mutual friend Marc Robinson, a music boss she worked with on the 2018 film Wild Rose.

The 34-year-old has never shared her beau’s surname, and has only revealed that he’s a mental health worker from Islington in north London.

When asked how her parents felt about her marrying a Brit, she laughed: “I moved to London when I was 17 and anytime I brought an English boyfriend back to Ireland, my granny would call him Séamus, whatever his name was.

“‘How are you Séamus?’… Freddie stayed Freddie. I don’t know why she did it, maybe she couldn’t remember!”

Jessie and Freddie have an apartment in Dalston, East London, as well as their “heart home” in Norfolk.

“We probably split 50/50 between them at the moment. But we’ve only been there [in Norfolk] for three years,” she said.

When asked why they decided to buy a home in Norfolk, Jessie explained: “I’d never been there. We were originally going to move to Suffolk because we’d fallen in love there.”

“Then friends of ours had moved to Norfolk and bought this old place for like nothing at an auction, pulled the weeds out of it and just did the whole thing up.

“And then they showed us the house that we [now] live in, which is [from the] 1500s and falling down… it’s a really amazing old house that’s been there forever.”