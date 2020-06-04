Irish actress Aisling Bea scoops first BAFTA nomination

Aisling Bea has been shortlisted for her first BAFTA Award.
The nominations for the BAFTA Television Awards and Television Craft Awards 2020 were announced this morning – and Aisling was included on the list of nominees.
The comedy writer and actress, who hails from Co. Kildare, has been nominated in the Best Breakthrough Talent category in the ‘Craft’ section of the awards – for writing This Way Up.
Aisling is up against drama director Aneil Karia, Sex Education writer Laurie Nunn, and Responsible Child writer Sean Buckley.
Thank you so much to @bafta for the breakthrough nomination for my baby #ThisWayUp – I am so incredibly proud of the show & everyone who helped me make it & make my dream come true. (“What wanker wrote that sentence Aisling?” “ME! Je suis that wanker!”). My fellow nominee @_aneil_ & I worked together on a sketch show together about a decade ago & Sex Education which Laurie Nunn wrote on is so incredible as is the beautiful Responsible Adult which Sean Buckley wrote & it’s pure joy to see my name as a writer alongside them. It is a weird moment sat at home waiting for my potato waffles to be done in the toaster (yes you can cook them in a toaster, twice down at the highest setting, it IS safe, DO NOT DM met for more details) trying to work out how to post about a BAFTA nomination at this time- but just to say how thankful I am for the crew of people who brought the show together once I had finished PUNCHING MY COMPUTER ANGRILY for God knows how long. Our industry has been so heavily hit by the Corona Virus across the board & we are all trying to work out ways we can ALL get back to work safely & still do our jobs properly. There are just so many different jigsaw pieces that go into making good TV. So huge thank you and acknowledgement to all the departments who take scripts out of the computer & turn them into something we never thought we would be watching while stuffing our faces with yellow comfort foods during a pandemic. * And a particular thank you to my pretend sister @sharonhorgan who, you know, I fucking love. (This Way Up is all on All4 – @Channel 4’s catch up service, on @Hulu in America & @BritboxTV which is USA Canada & all that jazz) xxx *unable to tag everyone. But you know. Thanks lads xxxx
The Craft Awards will take place online on Friday, July 17, and the Television Awards will air on BBC One on Friday, July 31.
Sky Atlantic’s Chernobyl received the most nominations across the two awards, with a staggering 14 nods.
The limited series revolved around the Chernobyl nuclear disaster of April 1986 – and the cleanup efforts that followed.
The Crown also received seven nominations, and Fleabag received six.
Check out the full list of nominees below:
COMEDY ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME
- The Graham Norton Show
- The Last Leg
- Taskmaster
- The Ranganation
CURRENT AFFAIRS
- Growing Up Poor: Britain’s Breadline Kids (Dispatches)
- The Hunt For Jihadi John
- Is Labour Anti-Semitic (Panorama)
- Undercover: Inside China’s Digital Gulug (Exposure)
DRAMA SERIES
- The Crown
- Gentleman Jack
- Giri/Haji
- The End of the F***ing World
ENTERTAINMENT PERFORMANCE
- Frankie Boyle for Frankie Boyle’s New World Order
- Graham Norton for The Graham Norton Show
- Lee Mack for Would I Lie To You
- Mo Gilligan for The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan
ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME
- Strictly Come Dancing
- The Voice
- The Greatest Dancer
- The Rap Game UK
FACTUAL SERIES
- Crime and Punishment
- Leaving Neverland
- Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer
- Our Dementia Choir with Vicky McClure
FEATURES
- The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan
- Snackmasters
- Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back
- Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME
- Phoebe Waller- Bridge in Fleabag
- Sarah Kendall in Frayed
- Sian Clifford in Fleabag
- Gbemisola Ikumelo in Famalam
INTERNATIONAL
- Succession
- When They See Us
- Euphoria
- Unbelievable
LEADING ACTOR
- Stephen Graham for The Virtues
- Jared Harris for Chernobyl
- Takehiro Hira for Giri/Haji
- Callum Turner for The Capture
LEADING ACTRESS
- Jodie Comer for Killing Eve
- Suranne Jones for Gentleman Jack
- Samantha Morton for I Am Kirsty
- Glenda Jackson for Elizabeth Is Missing
LIVE EVENT
- Blue Planet Live
- Election 2019 Live: The Results
- Glastonbury 2019
- Operation Live
MALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME
- Ncuti Gatwa for Sex Education
- Guz Khan for Man Like Mobeen
- Youssef Kerkour for Home
- Jamie Demetriou for Stath Lets Flats
MINI-SERIES
- Chernobyl
- A Confession
- The Virtues
- The Victim
NEWS COVERAGE
- Hong Kong Protests
- ITV News At Ten: Election Results
- Prince Andrew & The Epstein Scandal (Newsnight)
- Victoria Derbyshire: Men who lost loved ones to knife crime
REALITY & CONSTRUCTED FACTUAL
- Celebrity Gogglebox
- Race Across The World
- RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
- Harry’s Heroes: The Full English
SCRIPTED COMEDY
- Catastrophe
- Fleabag
- Derry Girls
- Stath Lets Flats
SHORT FORM PROGRAMME
- Anywhere But Westminster
- Brain In Gear
- Soon Gone: A Windrush Chronicle
- toni_with_an_i (Born Digital: First Cuts)
SINGLE DOCUMENTARY
- The Abused
- The Family Secret
- The Last Survivors
- David Harewood: Psychosis and Me
SINGLE DRAMA
- Brexit: The Uncivil War
- Elizabeth Is Missing
- The Left Behind
- Responsible Child
SOAP & CONTINUING DRAMA
- Coronation Street
- Casualty
- Holby City
- Emmerdale
SPECIALIST FACTUAL
- 8 Days: To The Moon and Back
- Seven Worlds: One Planet
- Thatcher: A Very British Revolution
- Yorkshire Ripper Files: A Very British Crime Story
SPORT
- 2019 RUGBY WORLD CUP FINAL: ENGLAND V SOUTH AFRICA
- ICC CRICKET WORLD CUP FINAL
- FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP 2019 SEMI FINAL: ENGLAND V USA
- WIMBLEDON 2019 MEN’S FINAL
SUPPORTING ACTOR
- Joe Absolom for A Confession
- Josh O’Connor for The Crown
- Stellan Skarsgard for Chernobyl
- Will Sharpe for Giri/Haji
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
- Helen Behan for The Virtues
- Helena Bonham Carter for The Crown
- Jasmine Jobson for Top Boy
- Naomi Ackie for The End of the F***ing World
VIRGIN MEDIA’S MUST-SEE MOMENT (voted for by the public)
- CORONATION STREET – The Death of Sinead Osborne
- FLEABAG – Confessional scene
- GAME OF THRONES – Arya Kills the Night King
- GAVIN AND STACEY – Nessa Proposes to Smithy
- LINE OF DUTY – John Corbett’s Death
- LOVE ISLAND – Michael recouples after Casa Amor
BRITISH ACADEMY TELEVISION CRAFT AWARDS
BREAKTHROUGH TALENT
- Aisling Bea (Writer) for This Way Up
- Aneil Karia (Director) for Pure and Top Boy
- Laurie Nunn (Writer) for Sex Education
- Sean Buckley (Writer) Responsible Child
COSTUME DESIGN
- Caroline McCall for His Dark Materials
- Joanna Eatwell for Beecham House
- Michele Clapton for Game of Thrones
- Odile Dicks-Mireaux for Chernobyl
DIRECTOR: FACTUAL
- Arthur Cary for The Last Survivors
- Dan Reed for Leaving Neverland
- Mark Lewis for Don’t F**k with Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer
- Robin Barnwell for Undercover: Inside China’s Digital Gulag (Exposure)
DIRECTOR: FICTION
- Harry Bradbeer for Fleabag
- Johan Renck for Chernobyl
- Shane Meadows for The Virtues
- Toby Haynes for Brexit: The Uncivil War
DIRECTOR: MULTI-CAMERA
- Bridget Caldwell for The Royal British Legion’s Festival of Remembrance
- Janet Fraser Crook for Glastonbury 2019
- Matthew Griffiths for Six Nations 2019 – Wales v England
- Paul McNamara for ITV Racing: Cheltenham Festival
EDITING: FACTUAL
- Andy R. Worboys for Untouchable: The Rise and Fall of Harvey Weinstein
- Jules Cornell for Leaving Neverland
- Kim Horton for 63 Up
- Michael Harte for Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer
EDITING: FICTION
- Dan Crinnion for Killing Eve (Episode 4)
- Elen Pierce Lewis for Giri/Haji
- Gary Dollner for Fleabag
- Simon Smith, Jinx Godfrey for Chernobyl
ENTERTAINMENT CRAFT TEAM
- AMBER RIMELL, BRONSKI, MISTY BUCKLEY, TIM ROUTLEDGE for Glastonbury 2019 (Stormzy)
- DAVID BISHOP, VICKY GILL, ANDY TAPLEY, PATRICK DOHERTY for Strictly Come Dancing
- MARK BUSK-COWLEY, STEVE KRUGER, IAIN STIRLING, JAMES TINSLEY for Love Island
- NIGEL CATMUR, PATRICK DOHERTY, KEVIN DUFF, ANDREW STOKES for The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance
MAKE UP & HAIR DESIGN
- Daniel Parker, Barrie Gower for Chernobyl
- Inma Azorin for The Trial of Christine Keeler
- Kirstin Chalmers for Catherine The Great
- Loz Schiavo for Peaky Blinders
ORIGINAL MUSIC
- David Holmes and Keefus Ciancia for Killing Eve
- Adrian Johnston for Giri/Haji
- Andrew Phillips for War In The Blood
- Hildur Guðnadóttir for Chernobyl
PHOTOGRAPHY: FACTUAL
- BERTIE GREGORY, HOWARD BOURNE, JOHN SHIER for Seven Worlds, One Planet
- DOUG ANDERSON, ROGER HORROCKS, GAVIN THURSTON for Our Planet (Coastal Seas)
- JAMIE MCPHERSON, HECTOR SKEVINGTON-POSTLES, BARRIE BRITTON for Our Planet (Frozen Worlds)
- PATRICK SMITH, NEIL HARVEY for Untouchable: The Rise and Fall of Harvey Weinstein
PHOTOGRAPHY & LIGHTING: FICTION
- Adriano Goldman for The Crown
- Jakob Ihre for Chernobyl
- Joe Anderson for Top Boy
- Suzie Lavelle for His Dark Materials
PRODUCTION DESIGN
- Laurence Dorman for Killing Eve
- Luke Hull, Claire Levinson-Gendler for Chernobyl
- Martin Childs, Alison Harvey for The Crown
- Samantha Harley, Miri Katz for Sex Education
SCRIPTED CASTING
- Des Hamilton for Top Boy
- Lauren Evans for Sex Education
- Nina Gold, Robert Sterne for Chernobyl
- Yoko Narahashi, Shaheen Baig, Layla Merrick-Wolf for Giri/Haji
SOUND: FACTUAL
- Graham Wild, Kate Hopkins for Seven Worlds, One Planet
- Graham Wild, Kate Hopkins, Tim Owens for Our Planet (One Planet)
- Nick Fry, Steve Speed, James Evans, Nick Adams for Formula 1: Drive to Survive
- SOUND TEAM for Battle of the Brass Bands
SOUND: FICTION
- Dillon Bennett, Jon Thomas, Gareth Bull, James Ridgeway for His Dark Materials
- Ian Wilkinson, Lee Walpoke, Fraser Barber, Stuart Hilliker for A Christmas Carol
- Stefan Henrix, Joe Beal, Stuart Hilliker, Vincent Piponnier for Chernobyl
- SOUND TEAM for The Crown
SPECIAL, VISUAL & GRAPHIC EFFECTS
- Ben Turner, Chris Reynolds, Asa Shoul for The Crown
- Framestore, Painting Practice, Real SFX, Russell Dodgson for His Dark Materials
- Lindsay McFarlane, Claudius Christian Rauch, Jean-Clement Soret, DNEG for Chernobyl
- Milk Visual Effects, Gareth Spensley, Real SFX for Good Omens
TITLES & GRAPHIC IDENTITY
- Alex Maclean for The Durrells
- Elastic for Catherine the Great
- Elastic, Painting Practice for His Dark Materials
- Light Creative for Ghosts
WRITER: COMEDY
- Danny Brocklehurst for Brassic
- Phoebe Waller- Bridge for Fleabag
- Jamie Demetriou for Stath Let Flats
- Sam Leifer, Tom Basden for Plebs
WRITER: DRAMA
- Charlie Covell for The End of the F***ing World
- Craig Mazin for Chernobyl
- Jesse Armstrong for Succession
- Shane Meadows, Jack Thorne for The Virtues – Warp Films, Big Arty Productions/Channel 4