Irish actress Aisling Bea scoops first BAFTA nomination

The nominations for the BAFTA Television Awards and Television Craft Awards were announced this morning

Aisling Bea has been shortlisted for her first BAFTA Award.

The nominations for the BAFTA Television Awards and Television Craft Awards 2020 were announced this morning – and Aisling was included on the list of nominees.

The comedy writer and actress, who hails from Co. Kildare, has been nominated in the Best Breakthrough Talent category in the ‘Craft’ section of the awards – for writing This Way Up.

Aisling is up against drama director Aneil Karia, Sex Education writer Laurie Nunn, and Responsible Child writer Sean Buckley.

The Craft Awards will take place online on Friday, July 17, and the Television Awards will air on BBC One on Friday, July 31.

Sky Atlantic’s Chernobyl received the most nominations across the two awards, with a staggering 14 nods.

The limited series revolved around the Chernobyl nuclear disaster of April 1986 – and the cleanup efforts that followed.

The Crown also received seven nominations, and Fleabag received six.

Check out the full list of nominees below:

COMEDY ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME

The Graham Norton Show

The Last Leg

Taskmaster

The Ranganation

CURRENT AFFAIRS

Growing Up Poor: Britain’s Breadline Kids (Dispatches)

The Hunt For Jihadi John

Is Labour Anti-Semitic (Panorama)

Undercover: Inside China’s Digital Gulug (Exposure)

DRAMA SERIES

The Crown

Gentleman Jack

Giri/Haji

The End of the F***ing World

ENTERTAINMENT PERFORMANCE

Frankie Boyle for Frankie Boyle’s New World Order

Graham Norton for The Graham Norton Show

Lee Mack for Would I Lie To You

Mo Gilligan for The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan

ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMME

Strictly Come Dancing

The Voice

The Greatest Dancer

The Rap Game UK

FACTUAL SERIES

Crime and Punishment

Leaving Neverland

Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer

Our Dementia Choir with Vicky McClure

FEATURES

The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan

Snackmasters

Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing

FEMALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME

Phoebe Waller- Bridge in Fleabag

Sarah Kendall in Frayed

Sian Clifford in Fleabag

Gbemisola Ikumelo in Famalam

INTERNATIONAL

Succession

When They See Us

Euphoria

Unbelievable

LEADING ACTOR

Stephen Graham for The Virtues

Jared Harris for Chernobyl

Takehiro Hira for Giri/Haji

Callum Turner for The Capture

LEADING ACTRESS

Jodie Comer for Killing Eve

Suranne Jones for Gentleman Jack

Samantha Morton for I Am Kirsty

Glenda Jackson for Elizabeth Is Missing

LIVE EVENT

Blue Planet Live

Election 2019 Live: The Results

Glastonbury 2019

Operation Live

MALE PERFORMANCE IN A COMEDY PROGRAMME

Ncuti Gatwa for Sex Education

Guz Khan for Man Like Mobeen

Youssef Kerkour for Home

Jamie Demetriou for Stath Lets Flats

MINI-SERIES

Chernobyl

A Confession

The Virtues

The Victim

NEWS COVERAGE

Hong Kong Protests

ITV News At Ten: Election Results

Prince Andrew & The Epstein Scandal (Newsnight)

Victoria Derbyshire: Men who lost loved ones to knife crime

REALITY & CONSTRUCTED FACTUAL

Celebrity Gogglebox

Race Across The World

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

Harry’s Heroes: The Full English

SCRIPTED COMEDY

Catastrophe

Fleabag

Derry Girls

Stath Lets Flats

SHORT FORM PROGRAMME

Anywhere But Westminster

Brain In Gear

Soon Gone: A Windrush Chronicle

toni_with_an_i (Born Digital: First Cuts)

SINGLE DOCUMENTARY

The Abused

The Family Secret

The Last Survivors

David Harewood: Psychosis and Me

SINGLE DRAMA

Brexit: The Uncivil War

Elizabeth Is Missing

The Left Behind

Responsible Child

SOAP & CONTINUING DRAMA

Coronation Street

Casualty

Holby City

Emmerdale

SPECIALIST FACTUAL

8 Days: To The Moon and Back

Seven Worlds: One Planet

Thatcher: A Very British Revolution

Yorkshire Ripper Files: A Very British Crime Story

SPORT

2019 RUGBY WORLD CUP FINAL: ENGLAND V SOUTH AFRICA

ICC CRICKET WORLD CUP FINAL

FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP 2019 SEMI FINAL: ENGLAND V USA

WIMBLEDON 2019 MEN’S FINAL

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Joe Absolom for A Confession

Josh O’Connor for The Crown

Stellan Skarsgard for Chernobyl

Will Sharpe for Giri/Haji

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Helen Behan for The Virtues

Helena Bonham Carter for The Crown

Jasmine Jobson for Top Boy

Naomi Ackie for The End of the F***ing World

VIRGIN MEDIA’S MUST-SEE MOMENT (voted for by the public)

CORONATION STREET – The Death of Sinead Osborne

FLEABAG – Confessional scene

GAME OF THRONES – Arya Kills the Night King

GAVIN AND STACEY – Nessa Proposes to Smithy

LINE OF DUTY – John Corbett’s Death

LOVE ISLAND – Michael recouples after Casa Amor

BRITISH ACADEMY TELEVISION CRAFT AWARDS

BREAKTHROUGH TALENT

Aisling Bea (Writer) for This Way Up

Aneil Karia (Director) for Pure and Top Boy

Laurie Nunn (Writer) for Sex Education

Sean Buckley (Writer) Responsible Child

COSTUME DESIGN

Caroline McCall for His Dark Materials

Joanna Eatwell for Beecham House

Michele Clapton for Game of Thrones

Odile Dicks-Mireaux for Chernobyl

DIRECTOR: FACTUAL

Arthur Cary for The Last Survivors

Dan Reed for Leaving Neverland

Mark Lewis for Don’t F**k with Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer

Robin Barnwell for Undercover: Inside China’s Digital Gulag (Exposure)

DIRECTOR: FICTION

Harry Bradbeer for Fleabag

Johan Renck for Chernobyl

Shane Meadows for The Virtues

Toby Haynes for Brexit: The Uncivil War

DIRECTOR: MULTI-CAMERA

Bridget Caldwell for The Royal British Legion’s Festival of Remembrance

Janet Fraser Crook for Glastonbury 2019

Matthew Griffiths for Six Nations 2019 – Wales v England

Paul McNamara for ITV Racing: Cheltenham Festival

EDITING: FACTUAL

Andy R. Worboys for Untouchable: The Rise and Fall of Harvey Weinstein

Jules Cornell for Leaving Neverland

Kim Horton for 63 Up

Michael Harte for Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer

EDITING: FICTION

Dan Crinnion for Killing Eve (Episode 4)

Elen Pierce Lewis for Giri/Haji

Gary Dollner for Fleabag

Simon Smith, Jinx Godfrey for Chernobyl

ENTERTAINMENT CRAFT TEAM

AMBER RIMELL, BRONSKI, MISTY BUCKLEY, TIM ROUTLEDGE for Glastonbury 2019 (Stormzy)

DAVID BISHOP, VICKY GILL, ANDY TAPLEY, PATRICK DOHERTY for Strictly Come Dancing

MARK BUSK-COWLEY, STEVE KRUGER, IAIN STIRLING, JAMES TINSLEY for Love Island

NIGEL CATMUR, PATRICK DOHERTY, KEVIN DUFF, ANDREW STOKES for The Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance

MAKE UP & HAIR DESIGN

Daniel Parker, Barrie Gower for Chernobyl

Inma Azorin for The Trial of Christine Keeler

Kirstin Chalmers for Catherine The Great

Loz Schiavo for Peaky Blinders

ORIGINAL MUSIC

David Holmes and Keefus Ciancia for Killing Eve

Adrian Johnston for Giri/Haji

Andrew Phillips for War In The Blood

Hildur Guðnadóttir for Chernobyl

PHOTOGRAPHY: FACTUAL

BERTIE GREGORY, HOWARD BOURNE, JOHN SHIER for Seven Worlds, One Planet

DOUG ANDERSON, ROGER HORROCKS, GAVIN THURSTON for Our Planet (Coastal Seas)

JAMIE MCPHERSON, HECTOR SKEVINGTON-POSTLES, BARRIE BRITTON for Our Planet (Frozen Worlds)

PATRICK SMITH, NEIL HARVEY for Untouchable: The Rise and Fall of Harvey Weinstein

PHOTOGRAPHY & LIGHTING: FICTION

Adriano Goldman for The Crown

Jakob Ihre for Chernobyl

Joe Anderson for Top Boy

Suzie Lavelle for His Dark Materials

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Laurence Dorman for Killing Eve

Luke Hull, Claire Levinson-Gendler for Chernobyl

Martin Childs, Alison Harvey for The Crown

Samantha Harley, Miri Katz for Sex Education

SCRIPTED CASTING

Des Hamilton for Top Boy

Lauren Evans for Sex Education

Nina Gold, Robert Sterne for Chernobyl

Yoko Narahashi, Shaheen Baig, Layla Merrick-Wolf for Giri/Haji

SOUND: FACTUAL

Graham Wild, Kate Hopkins for Seven Worlds, One Planet

Graham Wild, Kate Hopkins, Tim Owens for Our Planet (One Planet)

Nick Fry, Steve Speed, James Evans, Nick Adams for Formula 1: Drive to Survive

SOUND TEAM for Battle of the Brass Bands

SOUND: FICTION

Dillon Bennett, Jon Thomas, Gareth Bull, James Ridgeway for His Dark Materials

Ian Wilkinson, Lee Walpoke, Fraser Barber, Stuart Hilliker for A Christmas Carol

Stefan Henrix, Joe Beal, Stuart Hilliker, Vincent Piponnier for Chernobyl

SOUND TEAM for The Crown

SPECIAL, VISUAL & GRAPHIC EFFECTS

Ben Turner, Chris Reynolds, Asa Shoul for The Crown

Framestore, Painting Practice, Real SFX, Russell Dodgson for His Dark Materials

Lindsay McFarlane, Claudius Christian Rauch, Jean-Clement Soret, DNEG for Chernobyl

Milk Visual Effects, Gareth Spensley, Real SFX for Good Omens

TITLES & GRAPHIC IDENTITY

Alex Maclean for The Durrells

Elastic for Catherine the Great

Elastic, Painting Practice for His Dark Materials

Light Creative for Ghosts

WRITER: COMEDY

Danny Brocklehurst for Brassic

Phoebe Waller- Bridge for Fleabag

Jamie Demetriou for Stath Let Flats

Sam Leifer, Tom Basden for Plebs

WRITER: DRAMA