Irish actor Cillian Murphy set to make history as he lands Oscar nomination for Oppenheimer

Cillian Murphy has received an Oscar nomination for Best Actor for his role as Robert J. Oppenheimer in the biopic about the nuclear physicist directed by Christopher Nolan.

The Cork native is tipped to make history as the first Irish-born actor to ever claim the award.

After his Best Actor win at the Golden Globe Awards on January 8th, Cillian is seen as the favourite to bag the award on March 10th.

The 47-year-old was previously nominated for the same award in 2006 for his role as Patrick in Breakfast on Pluto but lost out to Philip Seymour Hoffman.

Cillian will go up against Bradley Cooper, Colman Domingo, Paul Giamatti and Jeffrey Wright as they’ve been nominated in the same category.

The others have been nominated for their respective roles in Maestro, Rustin, The Holdovers and American Fiction.

