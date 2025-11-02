Irish actor Baz Ashmawy asked to host his own chat show following success of TV series

Irish actor Baz Ashmawy has confessed he has been asked to host his own chat show following the success of the second season of his series Faithless.

The 50-year-old has had a busy year, finishing another series of DIY SOS: The Big Build Ireland and releasing the second season of his television series.

Speaking to Extra.ie, Baz confessed that he has been approached about presenting his own chat show.

“It has been spoken about with me. I have had discussions with a number of different people about doing something. RTÉ have spoken to me about it, as have other people,” he confessed.

He admitted: “I’m just not entirely sure there’s enough room for another chat show in Ireland. Tommy [Tiernan] is doing great with his show. Then there’s obviously Patrick Kielty on the Late Late and he’s doing a fantastic job.”

“So if I were to consider doing something in the chat show area realm, it would have to be a new twist on the chat show because I’m just not sure if there’s enough room,” he added.

“It’s not something I would say no to, but it has to be the right thing,” he said.

For now, the actor has said he is looking forward to taking time off to visit his mother Nancy, who lives in the Canary Islands.

He said: “I’ve had a manic few months with Faithless, DIY SOS and The Money List, so I’m going to take some down time out and go visit my Mammy. After that, I’ll come back with a fresh head and sure we’ll see what happens.”