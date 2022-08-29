Irina Shayk sparks rumours she’s rekindled her romance with Bradley Cooper

Ad
Irina Shayk has sparked rumours she’s rekindled her romance with Bradley Cooper.

The model, who split from the Hollywood actor in 2019 after four years together, took to Instagram on Sunday to share snaps from her trip to the Bahamas.

In one photo, the former couple are seen cosying up in their swimwear as they smiled for the camera and fed pigs together.

One fan commented on the post: “Back together?? 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏”

Another wrote: “she back with him???” while a third penned: “Yess they are back 😍”

Bradley, 47, and Irina, 36, are parents to a 5-year-old daughter named Lea De Seine.

nbc/Vogue

Back in July, it was reported Bradley has been quietly dating American political staffer Huma Abedin for months.

Prior to this, the A Star Is Born actor was linked to Glee star Dianna Agron.

Meanwhile, Irina sparked romance rumours with rapper Kanye West last June, but the pair reportedly split just a few weeks later.

