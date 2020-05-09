Ireland’s top TikTok stars reveal fans have been showing up to their house in Dublin: ‘It’s crazy’

The young couple have said they can't leave their house without being recognised

Ireland’s top TikTok stars reveal fans have been showing up to their...

Ireland’s top TikTok stars, Lewis and Andrea, have revealed that fans have been showing up to their house in Dublin.

Lewis Kelly, 22, and Andrea Camila, 20, currently have 2.8million followers on their joint TikTok account – making them the most popular creators on the platform from Ireland.

The couple only joined the video sharing app in November, after Andrea moved from Florida to Dublin to live with her Irish beau.

Speaking about how their life has changed since they gained popularity on TikTok, Lewis told the Irish Sun: “Walking around town, every couple of minutes someone stops us or shouts, ‘Andrea and Lewis!'”

“We have a lot of people coming up to us to take pictures with us.”

“People have been knocking on our doors as well, which is, like, insane and people have been coming here, like, daily,” he said.

Andrea, who is originally from Puerto Rico, added: “We can’t even leave our house. Life has changed, it’s crazy.”

“It was definitely not something we expected to reach 2.8million followers,” she continued.

“We had one super-viral video that was in December and that was when we suddenly shot up from 50,000 followers to 100,000 and that was, like, our first blow up to where we were, like, ‘Oh wow, OK.’”

“It has been kind of gradual but there were points where you just peak, so when we had 600,000 followers we jumped to a million in, like, a week.”

Lewis said: “The most viral one was something so simple, something we did in, like, 20 seconds.”

“Like, sometimes we put a good half an hour to an hour, sometimes even more, into a video but this was one where we literally lip-synced to a song and that got, like, 25million views.”

Due to their popularity, the couple have also experienced the negative side of being social media stars.

Andrea said: “People think Lewis is not really Irish and that’s like the biggest thing people come at us for. So I guess that’s, like, the biggest controversy that we have.”

“But it’s only in certain videos that maybe some people will comment things — but overall we just take a step back and never really get into it.”

“We realise that 99 per cent of people are saying such sweet things and there is less than one per cent saying maybe mean comments.”

“It’s just kind of whatever. There’s such a huge percentage of people that are spreading love so we just kind of focus on that.”

Lewis and Andrea plan to split their time between Dublin and Los Angeles in the future, so they can collaborate with other TikTok stars.

