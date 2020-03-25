Ireland’s top artists team up to raise money for the ISPCC

Some of Ireland’s top artists are coming together to present a two week long digital live music event in support of children in Ireland.

Starting this Friday, March 27, at 7pm – people can tune into live performances through each artists official live Instagram account.

They will also be broadcast live on 2FM every evening for thirty minutes, and will encourage listeners to donate to support Childline and the ISPCC.

Artists will perform each day at 7pm for two weeks.

We’ve teamed up with @ISPCCChildline along with some of Ireland’s top artists to bring you a two week long digital live music event in support of children in Ireland!#NEVERGIVEUPONACHILDEVER Check out the full deets here 👇https://t.co/DK9P2Lh12M — RTÉ 2FM (@RTE2fm) March 25, 2020

The full line up for week one is as follows:

FRI 27th MARCH – HOZIER – @hozier

SAT 28 MARCH – DANNY O’REILLY – @dannythecoronas

SUN 29 MARCH – WILD YOUTH – @bandwildyouth

MON 30 MARCH – KODALINE – @kodaline

TUES 1 APRIL – DERMOT KENNEDY – @dermotkennedy

WED 2 APRIL – PICTURE THIS – @bandpicturethis

THURS 3 APRIL – GAVIN JAMES – @gavinjameslive

Hozier will kick off the series on Friday evening before he performs live on the Late Late Show, where he’s also expected to make an emergency appeal to viewers.

Announcing the much needed fundraising campaign on the Jennifer Zamparelli Show on 2FM earlier, President of the ISPCC, Caroline Downey said; “The ISPCC mantra is never give up on a child ever, and child abuse does not disappear in a pandemic, if anything it increases.”

“The stress among young people, being sexually, physically and emotionally abused and the added stress of the pandemic is putting huge demands on the Childline service.”

“All fundraising has ceased, we are in dire need of the public support because 90% of our funding comes from the kindness and generosity of the Irish public.”

“Through the support of all the incredible artists who are taking part and RTÉ 2FM, we hope that this new form of fundraising will enable us to keep our ISPCC/CHILDLILNE service open and running 24 hours in these unprecedented times.”

“Childline is a vital service for children in Ireland. And we ask if you can afford it please support us by donating €4 by texting the word ‘childhood’ to 50300 and if you have a little more to spare, please go online.”

Head of RTÉ 2FM, Dan Healy said; “2FM have partnered with the ISPCC over the last number of years and because of the 2FM Christmas Ball we have raised €600,000 each year for the charity.”

“None of this could happen with out the ISPCC president Caroline Downey. But this year we can’t wait until Christmas for your help. We need it now. So the artists are coming to you live from their homes on Instagram and 2FM.”

“Come on dance and sing at home and share it on your social using the #NeverGiveUpOnChildEver and create Ireland’s first ever remote festival. Please donate if you can.”