Ireland’s Eurovision 2022 entry Brooke Scullion misses out on a place in the grand final

Ireland’s Eurovision 2022 entry Brooke Scullion has sadly missed out on a place in the grand final.

The Derry native impressed the audience and viewers at home with her performance of ‘That’s Rich’ during the second semi-final, which took place in Turin, Italy on Thursday evening.

Despite her incredible performance, Brooke did not receive enough votes to make it though to Saturday night’s final.

The first semi-final took place on Tuesday night, and saw Ukraine, Switzerland, Armenia, Iceland, Lithuania, Portugal, Norway, Greece, Moldova, and The Netherlands go through to the final.

Semi-final two saw Finland, Belgium, Czech Republic, Poland, Estonia, Azerbaijan, Australia, Sweden, Romania and Serbia go through to Saturday’s main event.

The UK, France, Germany, Spain and Italy – known as the Big 5 – are automatically qualified for the final each year.