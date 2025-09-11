Ireland joins Spain and Slovenia as they threaten to not participate in Eurovision 2026 if Israel takes part

RTÉ has announced that Ireland will not participate in 2026 Eurovision Song Contest “if the participation of Israel goes ahead.”

In a statement released today, the broadcaster says that “it is RTÉ’s position that Ireland will not take part in the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest, if the participation of Israel goes ahead, and the final decision regarding Ireland’s participation will be made once the EBU’s decision is made”.

The broadcaster added that “RTÉ feels that Ireland’s participation would be unconscionable given the ongoing and appalling loss of lives in Gaza. RTÉ is also deeply concerned by the targeted killing of journalists in Gaza, the denial of access to international journalists to the territory, and the plight of the remaining hostages.”

After Austrian contestant JJ won with his song Wasted Love in Basel, Switzerland, earlier this year, the contest’s 70th anniversary edition is scheduled to take place in Vienna, Austria, in May.

With massive protests taking place during the competition in the host towns of Basel, earlier this year and Malmö, Sweden, there has been increasing concern about Israel’s participation in Eurovision.

Public service media organisations from nations that are either members of the Council of Europe or the European Broadcasting Union form the EBU.

The EBU agreed to have talks on the matter when RTÉ, along with broadcasters from Slovenia and Spain, requested consultations on Israel’s involvement.

After the European Broadcasting Union held its General Assembly in July, several EBU members expressed disapproval of Israel’s entry in the Eurovision Song Contest.

Ireland has won the song contest seven times since it began competing in 1965.