Ireland AM’s Ciara Doherty cries live on air – as she receives very special video messages on her birthday

Virgin Media presenter Ciara Doherty was left in tears. when her co-hosts surprised her live on air for a special birthday surprise.
The Ireland AM presenter was co-hosting the show with Alan Hughes and Tommy Martin, when they surprised her with some very sweet birthday messages.
“We can’t go any further without wishing a very happy birthday to Ciara herself,” Alan said live on air.
Alan pointed out that the crew couldn’t even “give her a big hug” to mark her 38th birthday – but they went on to share some lovely messages, which got the Donegal native very emotional.
Some family members including her God Mother, Grand Mother and more got involved, take a look:
🎈🎊 Happy Birthday Ciara 🎊🎈
There wasn't a dry eye in the house this morning as @IrelandAMVMTV, and some very special guests, wished @ciarathedoc a very happy birthday! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zYKf4enPuQ
— Virgin Media One (@VirginMedia_One) April 7, 2020