Ireland AM’s Anna Daly unveils her new brand

Anna Daly has unveiled her new lifestyle brand Little Bliss.

The Ireland AM anchor admitted the brand was a “genuine passion project”, and said she was “hugely excited” to launch the 12-piece collection.

The mother-of-three shared the exciting news on Instagram, launching the mum-and-child clothing brand this morning.

“And we’re live! ✨,” Anna wrote, “Little Bliss has been a genuine passion project for me and to press the button on it & put it out there is both daunting (eek!!) and hugely exciting.”

“This is a completely unisex collection of leisurewear and classic pieces for both adults and kids with an honest ethos and a real focus on fair wear trade & sustainable packaging.

“It’s lifestyle clothing that we hope you’ll love and live in and maybe even enjoy a few little bliss moments in too!” she added.

“For me, Little Bliss is about those precious few moments when you enjoy a ‘isn’t this glorious’ kinda moment.”

“This collection isn’t just for Mums (or Mams or Ma’s!), it’s for everyone. It’s for those with kids and those without. It’s for little boys and little girls. From little monsters to little blissful dreamboats!

“Here’s to family. And being ourselves. Being cosy, chic and doing it in an ethical way where the cotton is organic and the clothing produced is Fair Wear and packaging sustainable,” Anna said.

The full collection is available to shop now HERE.