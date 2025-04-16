Ireland AM stars bid emotional farewell to longtime colleague as they leave the show after 17 years

It was a sad day for the hosts of Ireland AM today, as they bid farewell to one of their longtime colleagues.

The popular breakfast show was hosted by Muireann O’Connell, Alan Hughes, and Siomha Ni Ruairc on Wednesday, who was covering for Tommy Bowe.

The show’s beloved weatherman and roving reporter Deric Hartigan was filming a live segment from Wicklow when he paid an emotional tribute to their departing colleague.

Deric prompted one of the show’s cameramen, Oisin Moran, to come on-screen, as he revealed it was his last day working on Ireland AM.

Huddling under an umbrella together, Deric said: “Can we have a bualadh bos and a big slán go fóill to our cameraman Oisin. We’ve worked together for how many years, Oisin?

“17 years and he’s leaving us today. He’s been on every highway and byway, every town, community and back.”

Oisin then said: “All over the country, a great experience.”

Deric continued: “So we wish Oisin all the best. Big wave for us Oisin.”

Muireann, who was back in the studio with Alan, also shared some kind words for the cameraman.

“He’s leaving lads, he pops up and now he’s going. You have been absolutely incredible,” she said.

“Everything that you’ve done with Deric, everything you do all over the place, we love you so much, we appreciate you and we hope that everything goes fantastically in the next phase of life.”

Meanwhile, Alan had a cheeky warning for Oisin as he joked: “Yes, well done Oisin. And all those stories and all those OBs, stay zipped.”

Muireann added: “Behind the screens, they’re the people that make Ireland AM without a shadow of a doubt. We love them so much.”

Deric shared a video of the heartwarming moment on Instagram, alongside the caption: “17 years working with Oisin Moran; my amazing cameraman.

“Thanks for been a superbly talented work colleague and friend!”