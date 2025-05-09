Ireland AM star Síomha Ní Ruairc ‘heartbroken’ over the sudden death of beloved sister

Síomha Ní Ruairc has announced the sudden death of her beloved sister Úna.

The well-known gaeilgeoir is one of the weekend presenters on Ireland AM, but has been missing from the show for the past two weeks.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday night, the Grá ar an Trá host revealed her family had been devastated by the unexpected death of her sister on April 20th.

Sharing photos of herself and Una over the years, she wrote: “My sister Úna passed away two weeks ago. My beautiful, wildly intelligent and annoyingly driven sister died and I’m heartbroken.

“Ní chreidim é fós. Growing up, we were never without eachother. In our teenage years, we absolutely killed eachother – as sisters do. As adults, we accepted eachother for exactly who we are and I’m so proud of everything she achieved in her too-short life.

“My family and I can’t thank everyone enough for the support we’ve received since. The sandwiches, lasagnas, cakes. The chats, hugs, stories, touches of hands. We have the most amazing network of friends, neighbours, colleagues and of course family,” she continued.

“Go raibh míle maith agaibh. We’ve been blown away and so sincerely touched by the kindness of people. It reminds me of white blood cells, rushing to fight off infection. Community, rushing to help ease the pain.

“Now, we face a new normal without her. But she’ll be with me – like a handprint on my heart. It’ll never not be; Úna agus Síomha,” she added.

According to a death notice, Úna passed away on April 20th at her home in London.

The notice reads: “Úna died unexpectedly on April 20th 2025 at her home in London. A beloved daughter of Damhnait and Dermot and dear sister to Síomha, Aedín and her brother-in-law Cathal.

“Úna’s passing is a huge loss to the family. Deeply regretted by her wider family; aunts, uncles, cousins and her good friends in both the UK and Ireland.”