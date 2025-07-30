Ireland AM star Síomha Ní Ruairc expecting first child with husband Cathal Pendred

Síomha Ní Ruairc has announced she’s expecting her first child with her husband Cathal Pendred.

The well-known gaeilgeoir, who is one of the weekend presenters on Ireland AM, shared the happy news on Instagram.

She wrote: “Leanbh nua ag teacht ar an saol mí Eanáir 2026 🤍” which sweetly translates into “New baby coming into the world in January 2026.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Síomha Ní Ruairc (@siomhaniruairc)

The news comes just over a year after the couple tied the knot at the lavish Lough Eske Castle in Donegal last summer.

Their wedding was a star-studded occasion, as a host of well-known faces were spotted at the reception – including Síomha’s Grá ar an Trá co-host James Kavanagh.

The couple got engaged on Leap Day in 2020, when Síomha popped the question.

In June, Síomha said she would be “lost” without her husband, following the unexpected death of her sister on April 20th.

The Ireland AM host announced the sudden passing of her sister Una in May.

Sharing photos of herself and Una over the years, she wrote: “My sister Úna passed away two weeks ago. My beautiful, wildly intelligent and annoyingly driven sister died and I’m heartbroken.

“Ní chreidim é fós. Growing up, we were never without eachother. In our teenage years, we absolutely killed eachother – as sisters do. As adults, we accepted eachother for exactly who we are and I’m so proud of everything she achieved in her too-short life.

“My family and I can’t thank everyone enough for the support we’ve received since. The sandwiches, lasagnas, cakes. The chats, hugs, stories, touches of hands. We have the most amazing network of friends, neighbours, colleagues and of course family,” she continued.

“Go raibh míle maith agaibh. We’ve been blown away and so sincerely touched by the kindness of people. It reminds me of white blood cells, rushing to fight off infection. Community, rushing to help ease the pain.

“Now, we face a new normal without her. But she’ll be with me – like a handprint on my heart. It’ll never not be; Úna agus Síomha,” she added.

According to a death notice, Úna passed away on April 20th at her home in London.

The notice reads: “Úna died unexpectedly on April 20th 2025 at her home in London. A beloved daughter of Damhnait and Dermot and dear sister to Síomha, Aedín and her brother-in-law Cathal.

“Úna’s passing is a huge loss to the family. Deeply regretted by her wider family; aunts, uncles, cousins and her good friends in both the UK and Ireland.”