Ireland AM star shares near disaster after waking up late for live show

Ireland AM’s Muireann O’Connell has shared her mad dash to the Virgin Media studio this morning, after she woke up late.

The TV presenter was woken by her co-host Tommy Bowe at 6:13am, who had called to ask if she was coming in to work.

In a mini vlog capturing her chaotic morning, Muireann explained: “This morning, I woke up to the dulcet tones of Tommy Bowe, I know a lot of people would like that, at 13 minutes past six going, ‘Where are you? Are you not coming to work?’ As he laughed his ass off.”

“Oh my God, I got out of that bed into the shower to smell off the stinkiest fake tan I have ever had in my body quicker than I’ve ever done anything in my entire life,” she continued.

“From that 13 minutes past 6, the mission, which I had to accept, was to get on air before 7am. God bless Michelle Larkin for getting that hair into a curly wave quicker than I’ve ever seen in my entire life.

“We lashed on some clothes. No, nothing has been steamed. There is even accessories, I couldn’t quite believe it. Fluff out the hair. Let’s put our clothes on.”

Muireann ended the video with a clip of her making it to set with six minutes to spare.

She captioned the post: “Slept it out and still filmed it like a dooope. Queen @hair_michelle_larkin thanks for the hair. I did lash in a bunch of root cover up but that was after we’d gone live.”

The presenter’s followers were very impressed by her quick turnaround, with Anna Geary commenting: “Now that’s impressive 🔥 @muireann.o And at least you know you can do it in that amount of time going forward 😂.”

Another wrote, “Ha ha ha it happens to us all you still look 👌,” while a third commented, “Fair play @muireann.o you made it just in time and looking fab.”